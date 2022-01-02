Dominica’s first homicide victim of 2022 identified as Cochrane male

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 2nd, 2022
Just two days into 2022, Dominica has recorded its first homicide with the ill-fated victim being identified as a man from Cochrane.

Dominica News Online (DNO) was informed by a police source that Miron Benjamin allegedly succumbed to injuries from a stab wound on the morning of January 2, 2022.

Benjamin’s body was found on Goodwill Road, near S-Mart supermarket and Do It Center.

The police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

DNO will provide more information as it becomes available.

