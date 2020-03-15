Dominica’s Francine Baron leads CARICOM high level team in Guyana to supervise elections recount

Dominica’s former Attorney-General and Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, is leading A CARICOM High-Level Team now in Guyana to supervise the re-counting of ballots from the country’s March 2, 2020 Elections.

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, on Saturday announced that Guyana’s President Mr David Granger made a request for the Caribbean Community to field an Independent High-Level Team to supervise the recounting of the ballots in all Regions and that this was agreed to by Opposition Leader Mr Bharrat Jagdeo.

The deal could potentially defuse a national crisis over the polling, which has deepened the political and racial divide in Guyana, a flare-up of unrest and seen Guyana threatened with isolation by the US, UK, EU and Canada.

The focus of the dispute has revolved around the failure of properly count the votes in Region Four to the dismay of opposition parties and local and international observers. However, while it was initially announced that the recount was for Region Four, CARICOM has since clarified that Granger and Jagdeo agreed to a full recount.

“I’ve spoken directly to both the President and Leader of the Opposition and they have both committed to abide by the results of a fair and transparent recount of each and every ballot, as supervised by the CARICOM Team,” the CARICOM Chairman said.

The other members of the CARICOM High-Level Team are former Minister of Finance of Grenada Mr Anthony Boatswain, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Government of UWI Ms Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Chief Electoral Officer of Barbados Ms Angela Taylor and Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago Ms Fern Narcis-Scope.