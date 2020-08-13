Dominica’s Immigration Chief to provide answers in court about deportation action against 38 Haitians

The Chief Immigration Officer in Dominica is likely to appear before the court later this week to answer questions concerning the actions taken by the police to deport 38 Haitian nationals.
The Haitians were arrested for overstaying in Dominica and were transported to Douglas-Charles Airport on Wednesday morning, for deportation.
However, at the request of Attorney Wayne Norde, who was representing some of the Haitians about to be deported, the high court issued a temporary order preventing their deportation.
“To my surprise, I got various calls from various family members of the Haitian nationals that they were being taken from the police station sometime after 5 this morning to be brought to the airport,” Attorney, Wayne Norde said during an interview on State-Owned DBS Radio. “When I did my investigations, they were indeed at the airport, 38 of them and that’s when we sought to move the court to make an urgent application for habeas corpus so that the Chief Immigration Officer can explain to the court why the Haitian nationals were being removed after there was an order from the magistrate and in addition, there is no removal order to remove them from the state.”
“…The judge did grant our application and ordered that the Chief Immigration Officer, his representatives or agents are prohibited from deporting all the applicants until further order of the court…” he added.
Norde continued, “What is likely to happen on Friday is the Chief Immigration Officer will be brought to court and ask questions as to his authority to deport the Haitians without a removal order…” when according to him, there was an order from the magistrate further adjourning their matter and asking for the Haitians to be isolated.
He said they were taken from the various police station cells where they were being held and brought directly to the Douglas-Charles Airport but have been returned to police custody in Grandbay, St Joseph and Roseau.
Norde said the matter is set for Friday, August 14, 2020.
24 Comments
It is just amazing to see the comments of opposition forces. For years they have been complaining that the government should stop illegal entry by back door. When COVID-19 came about their first reaction was close the border. Now the government is implementing border security they are up in arms. They say the Dr Dr is being wicked.
There are several reasons why the government must be aggressive on border security. Two of them are COVID-19, and human trafficking.
For humanitarian reasons the Dr Dr is sympathetic to their cause in trying to find a better life, Just like so many people all over the world, but the situation has changed and he has to take all measures to prevent if from going out of control.
No he is not going to build a wall or hold children in concentration camps.
@Circus Clown
You are always with your lame defence about the DLP built back Dominica post Maria. After 20 consecutive years in power, the DLP’s leadership, should hang their heads in collective shame.
To survive presently in Dominica, you have to be an economic magician. Dominica is a Land of Depression. The economy is depressed; employment is depressed; salaries and wages are depressed; democracy is depressed; the vast majority of residents are depressed.
Relying on the Chinese to build a road here, a bridge there, a health center over here, and a hospital over there, is not real progress.
When a significant number of citizens moves from below the poverty line to above it; when the socio economic status of the majority of citizens changes from the lower class to the middle and upper class, then and only then can we boast of progress. Stop clowning around.
I will not be fooled by Roosevelt Skerrit and the gang who, according to Ian Douglas, fooled me not once not twice ,not three times before. Honesty speaking based on my knowledge of the situation I don’t believe that story of Haitians came in here illegally and had to be chased and arrested by police. I have spoken to many of my Haitian friends and I was told every single one of those in police custody came here legal! Now let us not seperate this Haitian fiasco with the election court case that is on going with all the legal cobwebs, dragging and judge getting sick we have been hearing about. Let’s not forget that many of these Haitians were brought to Dominica to vote illegally, more than once and in different constituencies. In other words some of them are witnesses of the election fraud. It is therefore in the government’s best interest to get rid of these witnesses and don’t be surprised that’s what is taking place now. The only question is, did a lawyer or judge advise them?
Take this as a warning.
Those of you enjoying our money by stealing our hard earned dollars with your deception of bringing us to America….
The Cocoa field ready to take your souls for taking our stolen money.
Don’t joke with us. we are Haitians. Haitian Lives matter too
Well stay in allu country and play bold allu don’t have no respect for people place or property….let me ask you a question is Haitian alone that can send people coco field man?? Allu alone that can do voodoo …well my dear Hatian coco field for coco field because people does feel sorry for allu and is advantage allu taking on people
It appears that not even those entrusted in positions to uphold the laws of the land give a damn about the law. Whether you like or dislike, agree or disagree with the Haitians actions, how did they end up arrested and at an airport for deportation when the Court of Law had already ordered no removal? Are there persons in high position in Dominica who are ABOVE THE LAW? This is what should concern and frighten Dominicans!
IBOO FRANCE,google CCE NEWS-POLITICS
J C Mathew,the Haitians are coming and leaving Dominica illegally with the support of people like you.Pretend if Dominica is not a real country LEAVE.We the LABOURITES did not rebuild Dominica after MARIA for you to enjoy,LAZY.
IBO,you know the Haitians were not registered to vote,yet,you stood back and allowed them to vote.You LOST the election.WHO IS THE JACKA.
I just can’t stop laughing this major BLUNDER by the Chief of police who is actually the Chief Immigration Officer and Chief Traffic Officer per the constitution. One may say he has a deputy and other senior officers on his command staff but the buck stops with him.
May I ask where is Supt. Powell who is supposed to be the most senior officer in the immigration dept? . So the magistrate court is beneath the police and cabal now I see. For the police to BLATANTLY disregard an order of the court and the Chief and senior immigration officer to still have a their job after this major booboo clearly tells you that the removal directive came from the top. The Haitians were being whisked out because they know too much and the cabal don’t want them to talk.
Of course they need to be deported if they are illegal but please show some humanity people. You know how many Dcans illegal in NY?
Seriously, I wonder what we as a people would say if immigration in the US, Canada or the UK would just round up all illegal Dcans there and put hem on a plane back to Dca without a deportation or removal order signed by a magistrate or judge.
You see, the truth always tend to offend some but when the shoe is on the other foot we squeal and moan. Yes we should deport them if they are illegal but they deserve proper due process because they are not animals.
Is that self. Just now the Haitians will deport us from Dominica. What a joke!
so in other words if they had COVID they dun spread that with the shuffling of the people up an down
COVID and Tuberculosis ( TB)
The laws of the country must be adhered to by all citizens and residents if peace, tranquility and good governance are to prevail.
Having expressed that, it is sad as to the blatant abuse of these vulnerable and beleaguered group of people (Haitians).
This same problem, the illegal entry of Haitians into Dominica, has been a loud, consistent and bitter complaint for years. No action by the relevant authorities were taken as an election was pending. By their inaction, the authorities were therefore complicit in facilitating this illicit activity.
Skerrit has an incestuous relationship with the police force so he used them, in my honest opinion, to his whims and fancies. When a government is lawless, the country becomes lawless.
This is the problem with this cancer we have pillaging Dominica? The authorities running the place like a rogue nation with rules and laws from their head. No one is against migrants. If dominica has need for haitian labour why not set up an office in haiti issue work permits and visa with local employers needing help medical checks and proper vaccination records can be checked or administered there. They can be on a six month or year basis. Then they can leave or renew. Instead what we have are people using DA as a transition port because of a corrupt gov system. Many have became rich smuggling haitians and the authorities knew it. Because it is a legal issue laws have to be followed in their deportation and cannot be done on the instructions of idiots.the immigration courts deport people because migrants have right to due process. The gov has watched this problem fester and did nothing. The result of immature insecure lunatics running a place. This gov is main violators of laws.
Just now there will be a Pandemic of Tuberculosis.
What is the Minister and Health people going to do..people have to be tested.
I find also there are not enough tests being done for Covid. Come on Dominica this is serious
If they overstayed their visa, what is there to argue about? That the stamp on the passport has the wrong date? Stupes!!
DNO posting these articles as if to suggest that Dominica is a real country. Man let’s not forget that PM Skerrit told us that Dominica is not a real country! Who is the immigration Chief DNO? Not Daniel Carbon? Who is going to ask him questions? Who is the judge? There is a difference between asking questions to get legitimate answers and asking convinient friendly questions. Every single one and every single institution on island has been put in place to protect one man, so who is going to have the testicles to expose that one man? Don’t you all know that nothing is done in Dominica without Skerrit’s influence? Good luck
The law… What law??? Skerrit and his gang make their own laws. Occasionally they can be stoped by the courts but they do not function properly either. Remember years ago: no law and no constitution… We all laughed and found it amusing, but now we all know – that man was deadly serious!
Sorry send the a.. back . When you give them 1 in they take a yard. Give them no rights in my country they are very rude
Jane~There is something called TIT for TAT,every thing seems to start from Dominica.When you start depotation,you alert other countries to follow soot.Strangers shall clean your vineyard.
None Sense you talking I there for over 8years I never got problem with no body.all of us is black people some of us leaving Dominica to overseas to get a better life too.i don’t agree the fact they want to leave the island illegal especially covoid 19 all about.best u asked for more police officer all bout to make sure no illegal sin happening in the island.
But what’s the big hoopla about nou? Gason this just another proof of No law no constitution can cause me Roosevelt Skerrit of Vielle case, from doing what I wish. Not even the best lawyers can stop me. The Chief Immigration officer, who is police commissioner Daniel Carbon, also of Vielle case just simply followed instructions even if laws are broken. In a real country that would have been a serious matter but this is the place Skerrit of Vielle case has said is NOT a real country.