Dominica’s Secret Bay teams up with CHTA Education Foundation to support hospitality training

Dominica’s award-winning Secret Bay boutique resort and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) are joining forces to support the professional development of the region’s hospitality workers.

All proceeds from the raffle of a five-night stay for two at the exclusive property will go toward providing Caribbean hospitality industry workers with opportunities such as scholarships, continuing education programs and on-the-job training.

“Advancing the education and training of Caribbean hospitality students and professionals has never been more important as we maneuver our lives, livelihoods and careers through these choppy waters,” said CHTAEF chairman Karolin Troubetzkoy.

Situated on a spectacular clifftop in Dominica, known as the Caribbean’s “Nature Island”, Secret Bay is among the leading boutique resorts in the world. An acclaimed Relais & Châteaux property, the secluded six-star resort comprises elegant villas, each featuring a private plunge pool and dedicated villa host. Guests have access to a secret beach as well as an on-call concierge, chefs and guides.

Conceptualized by architect Fruto Vivas, Secret Bay’s award-winning, open-air villas are known worldwide for an artistic fusion of high-level design and local craftsmanship. As a Green Globe-certified resort made entirely of sustainably sourced materials, Secret Bay takes environmental responsibility to the highest level while maintaining its commitment to guest comfort.

“The Education Foundation has a stellar history of supporting hospitality professionals, and it is our honor to play our part, particularly during tough times,” said Gregor Nassief, Proprietor of Secret Bay, which was recently ranked the number one resort in the Caribbean in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards.

CHTAEF was established in 1986 as an independent nonprofit offering tax-exempt status for donations. As part of its mission, CHTAEF provides people throughout the Caribbean region with an awareness of the varied career opportunities in the industry, as well as technical and professional development through scholarships, special assistance initiatives and other training programs.

Today, CHTAEF volunteer trustees administer one of the largest scholarship programs available in the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry. Funds for these scholarships and grants are generated from corporate sponsorships, benefit auctions and special events, such as the Secret Bay raffle. The foundation also encourages the co-sponsorship of scholarships through companies that do business with the Caribbean, national hotel associations and individual resorts.

“The Education Foundation is committed to playing our part to ensure that our Caribbean hospitality professionals will have access and opportunity to complete their training and expand their skills,” said Troubetzkoy, who is also executive director of the world-renowned Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain resorts in nearby St. Lucia.

Each US$50 purchase secures one entry for the five-night stay prize, which is valued at more than US$6,500. Entries will be accepted until 12 p.m. ET on September 30, 2020. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the following link: https://one.bidpal.net/ secretbay/welcome