Dominica’s students will write Grade Six National Assessment Exams – Dr. Jeffrey Blaize

Students in Dominica are expected to write the Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA) Exams this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Blaize, said during the Ministry of Education’s ‘Education in Action’ Programme on Thursday morning that it is important for the students to write the exam.

“Definitely we will have a Grade Six National Assessment and there are several reasons why we should have a national assessment,” he said.

One of the reasons, according to Dr. Blaize, is that the G6NA information is very useful to the school system, particularly the secondary schools.

“The other important reason,” he continued, [is that] “our students have been preparing and imagine students preparing for 7 years for an exam and there is that void, and more importantly, in the last two years, our students in grade 5 and 6 these students have put a lot of sleepless nights into preparations.”

He said physiologically, a lot of the students are ready for the exams and therefore, “you don’t want to disappoint them.”

The educational official said the necessary protocol will be followed in terms of social distancing in respect to Covid-19.

“We want to make sure that our students write an exam in an environment that is very safe, so it is important for us,” he stated, adding that more on information on the protocols to be adopted by the Ministry of Education will be given to the public later.

“We will not compromise the authenticity of the exam, but we will ensure that it meets the needs of the education system,” Dr. Blaize stated .

The Assistant Chief Education Officer said he is confident that the students are able to make an added input when the need arises.

“They are very resilient,” Dr. Blaize noted. “Probably, the exam might even be much better for them than otherwise because they are looking forward to something.”

He gave the assurance that the necessary measures will be put in place before the students write the exam.

“What we will do though is to ensure that before they write the exams we will touch base with them,” Blaize explained. “I am sure we will have a forum where we will engage them, to ensure that they are ready, that no particular child is disadvantaged in terms of their whole experience.”