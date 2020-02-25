Dominica’s Thea LaFond makes history as first OECS woman to hit Tokyo 2020 mark

The Commonwealth of Dominica has hopped, stepped, and jumped out to the forefront of the push for participation in the 2020 edition of the Olympic Games, with the islands’s top female triple jumper making the minimum standards for this year’s showcase.

Turning 26 in April, Thea LaFond reset her Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) women’s record in February, clearing 14.33 metres at the 2020 University of Albany Winter Classic Competition in New York. That mark puts the 1.73m-tall University of Maryland graduate in pole position to return to the Olympics, having previously competed at Rio 2016.

Read more…