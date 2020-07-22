DOWASCO satisfied with support for Water Week competitions despite COVID-19

The manager of the Dominica Water Sewerage Company (DOWASCO), Bernard Etinoffe, has said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he is happy with the schools which participated in the annual Water Week competitions which were held under the theme Water and Climate Change.

“Although in 2020 we all recognised that things were different, we are happy for the success that we’ve had to date,” Etinoffe stated. “We’ve had a number of activities planned which we could not execute because of the required protocols, social distancing, lack of congregating, schools were closed and things like that but we are happy that we were still able to have a number of schools participating in our water week activity, in particular, our posters competition and our essay competition.”

The Water Week activities scheduled for March had to be significantly scaled down to just the school poster and essay competitions.

However, according to Etinoffe, despite this disappointment, after much planning, the pandemic did bring to the forefront the importance of water, which through hand washing, has been deemed an essential step in combating the coronavirus.

There was only one entry in the Secondary School Poster Competition from the St. Mary’s Academy submitted by Hillary Lawrence. Ciara Rose Baron from the Bagatelle Primary School emerged first and Jedidiah Fontaine from the Roseau Primary School placed second in the Primary School poster competition. The other participating schools and students were: Roseau Primary –Tyesha Lockhart, Castle Bruce Primary – Celina Winston, Shanea Stanislas and Kerdy Scotland, Christian Union Primary – Asia JnoBaptise& Josiah Alexander, St. John’s Primary – Elle Victoria Rodney, Trafalgar Primary – Adrian Cuffy and Jahiin Florent,Woodfordhill Primary – Carelle Sebastien and Juniesha Stewart, Wotten Waven Primary –Marlisha St. Jean.

In the Primary School Essay Competition, Walson Jr Pacquette from the Grandbay Primary placed first and Faith Sylvester from the St. John’s Primary took second place. The other participating schools and students were: Trafalgar Primary – Jokwan Moses, Berean Academy – Aryana Dennis, Castle Bruce Primary – Celina Winston, Tete Morne Primary – Da’Quan Thomas Woodfordhill Primary – Juniesha Stewart andShellysa Dejean, Massacre Canefield Primary – Mehndi Charles, Patricia Baroness Scotland Primary – Nickeze Ettinoffe, Mia Diderand Tyler Christmas, Bagatelle Primary – Mikayla Anselm, Christian Union Primary – Kadisha Debeauville

Water Week was sponsored by the National Bank of Dominica, ACME Garage, Fine Foods Inc, DIGICEL, National Cooperative Credit Union, H.H. V Whitchurch and Company, Sign Man, Carlton Phillip Motor Pool, FICHTNER Water and Transport, ISRATECH Jamaica Ltd and Water Works Caribbean.