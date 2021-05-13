DPSU undertakes training project to boost members’ knowledge of ICT

The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) is embarking on a physical training project to enhance the institution’s knowledge on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The project was granted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in the sum of US$40,000 which will be used to provide the union with modern IT equipment.

General Secretary of the DPSU, Thomas Letang stated in a press release that this programme commenced in April 2021 and will run for a duration of six months.

He said it will develop training modules for all sections of the union and will host training targeted at youth, women, shop stewards, staff, Executive and rank and file members.

“The project will include development of training modules at introductory and advance levels, ICT upgrade to training centre through the purchasing and installing of modern IT equipment and also will seek to improve the administrative efficiency and communication capacity of the Secretariat, the enhancement of the Union’s website and other social media platforms and training.”

Letang added that an assessment of the present capacity and knowledge levels within the DPSU, development of a communication strategy and material for various campaigns and other public information will also be included within the programme.

He further explained that because of recent crisis caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and more recently COVID-19 has made it even more urgent for DPSU to strengthen its efforts to adopt approaches and embrace alternative modes of communicating with its members by doing training and advocacy.

“To be in tune with the required changes for the future of work the DPSU is keeping abreast and familiarizing itself with the fast-unfolding digital transformation. It accepts its role in bringing to member’s awareness the massive impact on digitization and the need to be prepared for its effect through training and retooling,” he noted.