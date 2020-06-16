Dr. Adis King calls for the eradication of elder abuse in society

Minister with responsibility for the security of seniors, Dr. Adis King, is calling on the public to stamp out what she says is the unnecessary and ugly element of elder abuse in society.

She was speaking on the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) observed on Monday.

Some of the common forms of abuse of older people in society are neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse and emotional abuse among others.

“Let us steadfastly pull our resources and in whatever way possible help stamp out this unnecessary and ugly element in our society, elder abuse,” Dr. King said.

According to the minister, the government continues to champion measures that mitigate against the environment which may be conducive to elder abuse.

“We do so through our numerous social programmes, the ‘Yes We Care’, the improved housing programme, free medical privileges to our senior citizens, monthly allowances to our seniors, among others,” she stated. “All aimed at creating a level of independence among our older persons.”

She said these measures can, and must, be complemented by respective elements of society.

“In this vein, I call on all of you to join me while I compliment those who have already involved themselves in this movement, to stand up for our older persons,” Dr. King stated. “As a people, we can and have to do better.”

Dr. King also encouraged people to educate themselves as to what constitutes elder abuse.

“Let us not fool ourselves and think that elder abuse affects only certain sectors of society,” she remarked. “Persons in the lower status of life are prime victims, but because of the diverse nature of elder abuse and the various ways these can be manipulated, all elders are at risk.”

Dr. King said that persons must remain vigilant and not falter in reporting any suspicious activities.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is observed every year on 15 June as designated by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

WEAAD was launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization (WHO) at the UN. The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.