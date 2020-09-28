DSC seeking to ensure safety and quality education as students return

As the Dominica State College (DSC) opens its doors to close to 600 students today, President of that learning institution, Dr. Donald Peters, is encouraging students to follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19.
He was speaking on State-Owned DBS Radio.
“We have had a lot of time to work with the Ministry of Health and practice what our policy was. It is the same policy but now we have more students, we have to be more vigilant in ensuring that the process and the policies that have been put in place are adhered to,” Dr. Peters stated.
At the DSC, it is mandatory that students wear masks not only in class.
“Out of class,” says Peters, “students are advised and are encouraged, to stay at least 3 feet apart and wear masks.”
He added, “We are following all the guidelines and we are comfortable that everybody will be fine.”
DSC students are being encouraged to expand their courses, to continue, according to Peters, on what was started last year – improving on technical education – and to increase their grades.
“We are bringing back the probationary period…,” The DSC President stated. “We want to upgrade the quality of the students in the classroom.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
them children dont even are about dr own health ! they are not social distancing! right about now it only takes one student with the virus to go up state college and all of them would get it because they are not wearing the mask ! yes the lecturers are ensuring the mask be on during classes after that they not wearing it ! is only when a collage student dies they would take this virus seriously !
My concern is what work will be available of all these folks once they graduate? Ive heard unemployment has risen to 47% in 2020.
The next time you check out at a Roseau “supermarket” quiz the cashiers.
You’ll find that many have a State College Associate Degree in something or other but they can’t find employment beyond the supermarket checkout.
I know of one that has a degree in agriculture. She would prefer to be working on the land but working half-time as a cashier pays better.