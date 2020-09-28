DSC seeking to ensure safety and quality education as students return

As the Dominica State College (DSC) opens its doors to close to 600 students today, President of that learning institution, Dr. Donald Peters, is encouraging students to follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

He was speaking on State-Owned DBS Radio.

“We have had a lot of time to work with the Ministry of Health and practice what our policy was. It is the same policy but now we have more students, we have to be more vigilant in ensuring that the process and the policies that have been put in place are adhered to,” Dr. Peters stated.

At the DSC, it is mandatory that students wear masks not only in class.

“Out of class,” says Peters, “students are advised and are encouraged, to stay at least 3 feet apart and wear masks.”

He added, “We are following all the guidelines and we are comfortable that everybody will be fine.”

DSC students are being encouraged to expand their courses, to continue, according to Peters, on what was started last year – improving on technical education – and to increase their grades.

“We are bringing back the probationary period…,” The DSC President stated. “We want to upgrade the quality of the students in the classroom.”