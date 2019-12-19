DSC students to undertake ‘Christmas Carol Tour’

On Friday, December 20, 2019, some students from the Dominica State College will be participating in an activity called “DSC Christmas Carol Tour”.

The objective of the activity is to bring Christmas cheer to people at the Grotto Home, PHARCS, Infirmary, Prison, Children’s Ward of the Hospital. The students will be singing/performing at the other locations. The team will also be donating items to the Grotto Home, Infirmary and Prison.

The tour is expected to begin at 11:00 am and the activity will be coordinated by Monelle Alexis.

Members of staff are being encouraged to support the activity by “coming along” or providing items to donate.

“This will be welcomed and greatly appreciated,” a release from the DSC states.