DYBT fashion designers workshop being held in Dominica

A two-day “Art of Design” Fashion Business Workshop started here yesterday, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Conference Room of the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA). The workshop, which is hosted by the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) with funding from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, is being facilitated by Dominican-Canadian fashion designers Lorraine Delsol and Mary Green, and is addressing several technical aspects of the Fashion Business. The facilitators will also share on their experiences establishing and maintaining their businesses, in order to help the young entrepreneurs who are participating to benefit from the lessons that they have learned.

Ms. Athenia Benjamin, Coordinator of Diaspora Affairs, thanked the partners involved in the workshop for partnering to make the workshop come to fruition. She expressed her hope that the activity will lead to new partnerships being forged as Dominicans in the Diaspora are inspired to join their experiences and expertise with the talent and knowledge of Dominicans at home, to support the creation of unique Dominican products. She confirmed that the Diaspora Relations Office stands ready to facilitate this process.

The “Art of Design” Fashion Business Workshop is being hosted by the DYBT under the project Strengthening Resilient Business Development Capacity for Youth Entrepreneurs from Disadvantaged Backgrounds in the Commonwealth of Dominica funded by the IOM Development Fund (IDF). Topics to be covered will include Fashion Designer Basics, Understanding Fashion Trends, Portfolio Development, Sketching and Drafting,Draping and choosing Makeup and Accessories.

This activity forms part of a larger project, which has the ambition of establishing a physical space called “THE HUB” where entrepreneurs can continuously be immersed in an environment of learning, sharing, production and inspiration, with seed funding from the IOM Development Fund. The young entrepreneurial clients of the DYBThave expressed high anticipation for this HUB of entrepreneurial support, and DYBT will be seeking support from individuals and the corporate community, including Dominicans locally and around the world, to achieve this exciting initiative.

LORRAINE DELSOL. In 1976, Dominican Lorraine Delsol established the House of Lorraine, a Designer boutique in the fashionable Yorkville area of Davenport and Avenue Road in downtown Toronto. Her studies in the field of fashion merchandising and fashion design made her a fashion trailblazer, she was the first West Indian designer in Toronto to launch major fashion shows which she produced, directed and choreographed; as a result, she was featured regularly in Canadian media.

Lorraine is the Cofounder of MWDC Inc. (Madame Wob Dwiyet Canada)and was honoured in 2017 with a Special Recognition Award for her outstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of Creole wear in Dominica and overseas.In 2019, she received the Walk of Fame award by DACE (Dominica Arts & Culture Expose’) in Toronto. She has an amazing talent and continuously gives of her time and resources freely, all in the spirit of promoting Dominica. (full bio and photo attached).

MARY GREEN. Dominican Fashion designer Mary Green has enthralled the fashion world with her creations for over 50 years. Since graduating from the George Brown College School for Creative Fashion Design in Toronto, Mary has consistently produced imaginative and impeccably tailored custom designs for clients in Toronto, New York and internationally. Her designs run the gamut of casual wear to bridal gowns, including award-winning Carnival Queen Contestants’ evening gowns in Dominica and the wider world.

In 2005, Mary received the Golden Drum Award for dedicated service in garment design. She was also the recipient of the Dominica Carnival Development Queen’s Show Committee Award for over 30 years of quality in the design and construction of evening wear for the Miss Dominica pageant. Most recently, Mary was inducted into the Dominica Walk of Fame by the Dominica Arts and Culture Expose (DACE) in 2019.

Mary Green’s portfolio covers constructing costumes for critically acclaimed productions such as Trevor Rhone’s Smile Orange, and unforgettable presentations at fashion shows such as Melange. In the last couple years Mary has designed and made an exquisite line of African inspired jewellery under her label, Ayodele creations (see ayodelecreations.com). (full bio and photo attached).

The workshop ends today with a closing ceremony which will include the presentation of certificates to participants.

For more information on the DYBT and how you can contribute, call (767) 266 3768 / 3956, or email dybt@dominica.gov.dm

For information on IOM and its workcall, text or WhatsApp(767) 275-3225or malleyne@iom.int