Earthquake felt in Dominica Monday morning

An earthquake, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale at a depth of 15 kilometres, was felt in Dominica on Monday morning.
The quake was reported by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI-SRC) in Trinidad.
According to reports, it was recorded in the southern part of Dominica at 8:45 am.
It is unclear whether other islands felt the earthquake.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Lord God spear us from the imminent natural disasters; hurricanes, earthquakes and volcanoes. I know that we happen to be naturally located in the belt and path of all of these geologically and geographically. So you would think that we would be a more loving, kind and agreeable people, seeing that the whole of Dominica could disappear with one of these natural disasters tomorrow.
Lots of earthquakes…Puerto Rico has them on going…A good many outside of Dominica…Volcano on the other side in Philippines…
What’s happening…
Even if some our pastors, bishop, priests and the evangelist would have to interprete Psalm 46:1-2 like this: “SKERRIT is our refuge and strength. .. most of us on island still believe in the correct interpretation below:
1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
2 Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea”
I believe in God and NOT Roosevelt Skerrit and therefore I am not afraid even if you guys send me to go fix my teeth and tongue
No worries, nothing to be concerned about. We are now the FIRST and only resilient country in the world and our PM is a disaster and crisis manager, who knows how to manage any natural disaster. Our newly built houses and bridges are able to withstand any category 5 plus hurricane and I guess any flood or earthquake. In fact even after the election PM reminded us during a thank you meeting , in his constituency that he knows how to handle disasters. So no need to worry or fear cause we are in safe hands. Rest in Peace my people even if PM is in China or anywhere taking care of himself because we still have Melissa in Dominica, taking care of things herself