Earthquakes occurs near Dominica this morning

Dominica News Online - Monday, December 30th, 2019 at 2:07 PM
The Office of Disaster Management has confirmed the occurrence of an earthquake at about 11:10 am this morning that was reportedly felt by some members of the public.

According to ODM Director, Fitzroy Pascal, this information was reported by the Seismic Research Centre which is responsible for earthquake monitoring throughout the Caribbean.  He said the information indicated that the earthquake was of magnitude 3.9  approximately 54 kilometres north of Roseau and 1o kilometres deep.

“There were no reports of local impact to persons or property by this earthquake,” Pascal stated.

He said the Office of Disaster Management continues to work closely with the Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad in order to keep the public informed.

