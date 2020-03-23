ECCB approves funding for member states to fight coronavirus

The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has approved a grant valued at EC$4 million (BBD $2,956,332.30) to help member states in their fight against the coronavirus.

Each of the member states will receive EC$500,000.

The ECCB has mandated that the rest of the money be used to procure equipment and supplies such as ventilators and drugs, through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (OECS PPS).

Read more…