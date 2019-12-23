ECCB to go live with DXCD pilot in 2020

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has announced plans to go live with its Digital Eastern Caribbean Currency (DXCD) pilot in the second quarter of 2020.

The ECCB originally launched the DXCD pilot in March 2019, involving a securely minted and issued digital version of the EC dollar, with the aim of assessing potential efficiency and benefits such as deeper financial inclusion, economic growth, and resilience and competitiveness from in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

In the December issue of their newsletter, the organization assured that the programme will offer users’ “safety, security, privacy, convenience and financial empowerment,” to be accessed via mobile smart devices.

“Your new digital EC currency (DXCD) will provide you with many benefits. These include: new channels of engagement, private secure access to your financial information in a simple to use DXCD app, and greater access to financial services for everyone in the region,” the ECCB predicted.

The app user interfaces are to be simple without compromising security. Users will be required to scan and confirm payment, and will then receive an automatic update of their DXCD balance.

Both online and physical customer support will be available to customers.

