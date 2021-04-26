ECTEL empowers girls to get connected with ICT

As the regulating body for electronic communications in the Eastern Caribbean, the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) is calling all girls to participate in an interactive virtual tech talk from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Saint Lucia time) on Friday, April 30th for International Girls in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Day that was observed under the theme ‘Connected girls, creating brighter futures’.

“We believe that this is the perfect opportunity to join others worldwide to create more platforms to enable girls to have greater representation amongst top performers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). The observance also provides greater support towards education and skills training, so that more girls and young women will be encouraged to actively pursue careers in STEAM to address the gender digital gap,” said ECTEL’s Managing Director, Mr. Andrew Millet.

The distinguished speakers will engage girls ages 8 to 16 in ECTEL’s 5 members states, namely the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the wider Caribbean. The speakers are Ms. Cheyenne Polius, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Commission Representative – Outstanding Youth in Science; Ms. Melisha Toussaint, Assistant Engineer at the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission – Dominica and Ms. Mindy-Luquiana Chicot, Communications Specialist at Allez, Saint Lucia’s newest rideshare and start-up tech company.

Girls interested in participating can do so by joining the Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86335151869?pwd=WWJLM0JwWVhWeEVzTTR4cGx0QloxQT09 or via the livestream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ectel/.

There will be exciting prizes for girls who attend and participate in the event. ECTEL hopes parents/guardians will encourage their daughters/wards to participate in this important and timely initiative, as we engender a greater appreciation for ICT amongst our girls in the region and inspire them to get involved in STEAM.