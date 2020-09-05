Eight more students bound for secondary school with the help of Central Co-operative Credit Union

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 7:35 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Scholarship award recipients with staff of the Central Cooperative Credit union Ltd

The path to a secondary education has been easier for eight successful students of the Grade (6) National Assessment Exams.

The Central Co-operative Credit Union Ltd recently presented scholarships to four of these students while the other four received one-time academic assistance from the institution.

Two (2) of these scholarships are based on need and two (2) are based on merit.

The society said in a release that it keeping with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and considering the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on members, the institution was prompted to give one-time academic assistance to four students who applied for scholarships based on need.

The recipients of the 2020 merit-based scholarships are Kenilee S. Baron of St. John’s Catholic Primary School and Kermit Robinson of the Pioneer Preparatory School. Samarah Volney of Goodwill Primary School and Ashton Alexander of the Clifton Primary School were both awarded scholarships based on need.

Gabrielle George of the St. Mary’s Primary, Christalyn Burgins of the Roseau Primary,
Iwanna Timothy of the Dublanc Primary and Jonathan A. Brumant of the St. John’s Catholic
Primary School received one-time academic assistance.

At the scholarship award ceremony, President of the Central Co-operative Credit Union Ltd  Board of Directors, Laurina Vidal-Telemaque, impressed upon the students the importance of secondary school education which, she said, will provide them with the platform or foundation required to build a successful life.

General Manager, Cleo Watt, advised the students to not sit around and and wait for success but instead, urged them to go out and get it.

“I say if you dream it, wish it and if you wish it, do it. Focus on your education.” Watt stated and encouraged them to do their best to make Central Co-operative Credit Union Ltd and their families proud.

The Central Co-operative Credit Union Ltd Secondary Schools Scholarship program began over
a decade ago. The students who have been awarded these scholarships have performed relatively
well over the years.

To-date, the society has awarded 44 Scholarships.

According to the society’s release, the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the society ongratulates all past recipients of its Secondary School Scholarship Programme on their achievements and wish the new awardees a productive and successful academic journey.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available