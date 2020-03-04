Eight young ladies benefit from doll decorating program

Eight young ladies between the ages of 9 and 15 have benefited from a Doll Decorating Program facilitated by a member of the Dominican diaspora and Fashion Designer Lorraine Delsol and hosted by Royal Globe Inc. (RGI).

The program was held on Saturday 29th February 2020 at Royal Globe Inc. located in Roseau.

According to a release, Delsol shared on her experience as a fashion designer and freelance pattern creator with 8 young ladies between the ages of 9 and 15. She also provided advice on various career paths for persons who pursue studies in fashion design.

The release said further that the girls, who were either currently enrolled in the Royal Globe Inc. Children’s Sewing Club or may have participated in a past summer program with the organization, were taught how to create exquisite doll garments using a variety of fabrics like lace, organza and printed cotton. Finishing and trimming techniques along with accessorizing were also areas highlighted at the session.

At the end of the program, each left with a decorated doll which she completed in her own fashion.

In 1976, Delsol established the House of Lorraine, a Designer boutique in the fashionable Yorkville area of Davenport and Avenue Road in downtown Toronto. Her studies in the field of fashion merchandising and fashion design made her a fashion trailblazer; she was the first West Indian designer in Toronto to launch major fashion shows which she produced, directed and choreographed.

Delsol, who has contributed to Dominica in the past, was elated for another opportunity to give back to youth in her island home through this program.

Royal Globe Inc. (RGI) is an education and garment manufacturing organization founded in Dominica in 2015. The company manufactures garments under the brand ‘Vee’s Couture’. RGI provides training in vocational skills with a focus in sewing programs at various levels for adults and offers the first and only Children’s Sewing Club on the island which has operated consistently for the past 4 years.

The release went on to say that Avena Prince, founder of Royal Globe Inc. expressed thanks to the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT)and to the Coordinator for Diaspora Affairs, Athenia Benjamin, for the connection.

“It was a wonderful experience to work with Ms. Delsol and to organize this program for the children,” she said. “They were excited for the class and worked diligently to complete their pieces which they were all proud of.”