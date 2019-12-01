ELECTION: UWP Youth manifesto

The United Workers Party launched its youth manifesto for the upcoming General Election at Grand Fond on Friday, November 29, 2019.
A copy of of the document is posted below.
3 Comments
Who ever from the so-called criminal workers party posted that manifesto to DNO took every words from a carbon paper in the dust bin. It reminded me of that idiot calls Viewsexpressed all he does is copy my words to make his point. So I am saying to those uneducated clowns of the so-called Workers party Mr Skerrit and his government has been doing all of what you mentioned in your so-called manifesto crap already ha ha ha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Absolutely fantastic by a team (UWP), that will make young people an integral part of the developmental process and progress of Dominica.
Remember that DLP has totally neglected the young people on island..The unemployment rate among young people is staggeringly high, and that is a serious indictment of a labour party that has handled and squandered about 100 times more money than all previous government’s on island has handled, yet Dominica is according to buffoon Reggie Austrie the last kar kar rat in everything.
So the young people should gravitate towards UWP, a party which offers hope to the youthful population, to get them out of the morass of corrupt activities that has engulfed the embattled DLP. You all must demand electoral reform before the election is held..!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Ce sa ou ka quiée DABA. Conpere desolée for POWER, batte core zor.