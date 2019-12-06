Electoral Office encourages voters to continue exercising their rights

Press/Public Education Officer at the Electoral Commission, Elias Dupuis has encouraged persons to continue exercising their rights to vote throughout the day.

During an interview with Dominicanewsonline (DNO) today, Dupuis stated that so far, voting, for the most part, has started on time.

He said although there were a couple of delays, those were resolved within a reasonable amount of time.

“What we have seen is the lines at polling stations around the country are getting long pretty early this morning which we take as a good sign, a sign that Dominicans are conscious and want to be involved in the politics of their country. “ he said.

He said there have been no serious reports of any incidents and at the moment and voting continues well.

Dupuis hopes that the operations will proceed smoothly through the day and that security measures are in place if any incidents were to occur.

He advised voters to leave the polling areas within a reasonable amount of time after voting, to ensure that there are no undue security concerns.

Meantime, in the audio interview below, a voter in the Roseau Central constituency shared her thoughts on the elections with Dominica News Online (DNO) this morning.