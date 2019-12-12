Electoral Office releases final results of Dec 6 General Elections

The Electoral Office of Dominica officially has announced the results from the Final Count conducted on December 7, 2019, following General Elections on December 6, 2019.
The information presented in the report of the Final Count confirms the preliminary results given on the night of December 6 that the Dominica Labour Party had secured wins in eighteen (18) constituencies with the United Workers Party taking the remaining three (3).
The full release from the Electoral Office, with the tabulated results per constituency, is posted below:
Pure bull can see that this was an influx of diasporas in the not so strong Labour strong hold they won,one day the tides will turn,No way Joshua lost this election.