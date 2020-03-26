Eleven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dominica; four more to be retested

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shalauddin Ahmed, confirmed on Wednesday evening that Dominica now has eleven positive cases of COVID-19 and another four ‘probable’ cases.

Dr. Ahmed was among health officials who spoke at a press briefing.

His announcement follows a statement earlier in the day from Medical Director of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Dr. Ruby Blanc, which revealed that in addition to the seven confirmed cases announced by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday, there were four ‘probable’ cases on the island.

He said out of 142 samples, 118 were tested. 103 of these returned negative results, 11 were positive and 4 were categorized as borderline cases which required retesting.

More details will follow.