Emanuella show in Dominica moves to Dec. 28

On Saturday, December 28th, fans of the Mark Angel Comedy troupe will finally get to see their beloved Nigerian actors after the postponement of the show due to travel issues.

Originally scheduled for Friday, December 13th, the show was rescheduled due to an unexpected mixup in the travel arrangements for Mark Angel, Emanuella, Success and the rest of the cast who are truly sorry for the delay.

In a video posted to Facebook on November 29th, Mark Angel made a sincere apology to fans and ticket holders in Antigua whose show was twice delayed.

He explained that the cast had been in a hotel since the 25th and have been caught in a mix up between the airline and their travel agent which forced the initial postponement of the show.

“We are gonna do extra for you,” he promised viewers. He also apologized on behalf of the sponsor.

“To all the sponsors, to everyone involved in the planning, I know how hectic, I know how discomforting, how troublesome this for everyone. Please, we apologize. And [it] is not the fault of the promoter. It is something that is between the airline and the agency,” Mark Angel explained.

The Dominica show is one of several Caribbean stops on the Laugh Out Loud tour and dates in Antigua, St. Kitts and Tortola were also affected. Bryan De Silvia is the man behind the Dominica and Antigua- the latter being held on Monday, December 9th at the Antigua Recreation Grounds.

A contrite De Silvia admitted that these developments will cost a great deal financially but he is determined to see it through.

“Words cannot express how sorry the entire ‘Emanuella comes to Dominica’ Team is. Through our promotions, we have felt the excitement and seen the anticipation in the eyes of their fans and know that everyone is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Mark Angel Comedy cast. We have decided to be more than just sorry; and that regardless of the cost, to still bring you the most exciting comedy show Dominica has ever seen.”

Originally scheduled for Lindo Park, the show will now take place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Marketing and Publicity Consultant Ayeola George, says that this was the original choice of venue but it was already booked for a cricket activity, “Despite the fact that we had to change the date, we are happy that it means that our venue of choice is now available, patrons can sit comfortably in the stands and enjoy the show. There will be a Kidz Zone with face painting, bouncing castle and other activities to engage them before showtime. “

The Kidz Zone opens from 4:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Patrons can look forward to entertainment by DJ Midian and Topherr of Dominica and Rick Rick of Barbados.

Tickets are currently available at Bulls Eye Pharmacy and Depex in Roseau as well as LA Enterprise in Portsmouth. General prices are $60 early bird, $75 in advance and $85 at the gate; while VIP prices at $200 early bird and $225 in advance. Children under 12 pay $30. Early bird pricing ends on Monday, December 16th 2019.

‘Emanuella and Friends come to Dominica’ is sponsored by Flow, Fine Foods Inc, KFC, Arden Sounds, Discover Dominica Authority, Guiyave Restaurant and Patisserie, DBS Radio, DNO and Cee Media.