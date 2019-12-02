Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States congratulates Dominican student on academic achievements in Morocco

The Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) extends its warmest congratulations and highest regards to Dominican, Terry Gregory Lovell for his recent academic accomplishments as an undergraduate student at Groupe Miage, a private education institution in the Kingdom of Morocco.
Lovell’s was recently recognized as a top academic performer in his faculty at a graduation ceremony held in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco.
“Over the years I have learned the value of being self-sufficient and my ultimate goal is to strengthen my resolve to survive, thrive and solve problems, connect with human beings and learn their languages and customs in order to get closer to the answers that I ultimately seek,” Lovell continued. “What am I? Where do I come from? And where am I going? Until I solve that puzzle, I will continue to seek knowledge and develop solutions, and hopefully soon my beloved country, Dominica, and family can benefit from my struggle.”
