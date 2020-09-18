Emissions in Soufriere caused by landslide, according to ODM

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of The West Indies in Trinidad has determined that the the reported emissions emanating from the Soufriere area on Wednesday, resulted from a landslide which occurred at that location.

Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fitzroy Pascal reported that finding in a statement on Thursday. He said the ODM provided the Centre with photos and drone footage of the area and based on that information, “the SRC team determined that the recent activity in the Soufriere area is likely the result of a landslide in the area followed by subsequent resettling of a near-surface hydrothermal activity with associated strong steam degassing.”

Pascal said that there have no associated volcanic earthquakes recorded in the area by the SRC network on the island.

He stressed that it is the SRC’s belief that a change in volcanic activity has not contributed to this event.

“There appears to be no cause for panic at this time,” Pascal stated.

The ODM Coordinator’s full statement is posted below.