Emissions in Soufriere caused by landslide, according to ODM

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of The West Indies in Trinidad has determined that the the reported emissions emanating from the Soufriere area on Wednesday, resulted from a landslide which occurred at that location.
Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fitzroy Pascal reported that finding in a statement on Thursday. He said the ODM provided the Centre with photos and drone footage of the area and based on that information, “the SRC team determined that the recent activity in the Soufriere area is likely the result of a landslide in the area followed by subsequent resettling of a near-surface hydrothermal activity with associated strong steam degassing.”
Pascal said that there have no associated volcanic earthquakes recorded in the area by the SRC network on the island.
He stressed that it is the SRC’s belief that a change in volcanic activity has not contributed to this event.
“There appears to be no cause for panic at this time,” Pascal stated.
The ODM Coordinator’s full statement is posted below.
So in a nutshell, here was a shaft full of hot gases running underground, a landside happen right over it, it was uncovered, some steam comes out, and that’s it…ok cool…thank you.
Below is a good summary of volcanism in Dominica
https://dominicageographic.com/dominicas-volcanic-landscapes/
Well even a child just born knows that; but that child would also know that this is not the first landslide to occur on our 289.9 – 305 square mile island.
Of all the thousands of Landslide over the years, this is the first time in memory or perhaps our history we are experiencing a form any emission from a landslide, be it gaseous or any other kind!
Anybody on the planet accepting that explanation as stated above would have to be a fool.
It is my opinion that emission is all due to the activities of a live volcano!
So, when we are talking emission of something we are talking about the production and discharge of something, especially gas or radiation!
They have not determined the product being discharged!
Their explanation is…
Their explanation is warped, twisted, and I contend bogus!
It is my opinion that the powers that be should proceed beyond the scope of this so called centre in Trinidad, and get some serious scientific advised from an volcanologists about this emission which in my opinion could be emitting from the beginning of an eruption!
A volcanologist or vulcanologist is a geologist who studies the processes involved in the formation and eruptive activity of volcanoes and their current and historic eruptions, known as volcanology.
Volcanologists frequently visit volcanoes, especially active ones, to observe volcanic eruptions , collect eruptive products including tephra; such as ash or pumice, rock and lava samples.
I know for a fact we have plenty of pumice in Dominica, enough to sustain a cement factory.
Rather than Punjab the triple doctor, the fake doctor buying fake degrees and talking fart about geothermal and selling electricity to Guadeloupe, and Martinique, he should talking…
I don’t believe a word these people are saying. They are famous for telling us what we want to hear. A corrupt, useless and thieving government just can’t be trusted.
Thank God on behalf of our people.
What does God have to do with that? Geologic activity has been happening since the beginning of time. There is nothing mysterious about that.
Dominica on remote control. If we want to know about list debt cancelation we have to get that information from Gaston Brown of Antigua. If Soufriere or any part of Dominica is shaking, we have to get the cause from Trinidad and if they tell us is a landslide we have to take it.
If Astaphan’s store is used by the cabal in a mysterious theft, we have to wait for Tony to compile his story all the way from Antigua, to tell us and the state police that is the leadership of the UWP that organized it. Our passports and country as well as our parrots are sold on remote control and our seating president, Anthony Hayden, is directing Skerrit on remote control. What’s our worth in Dominica? Truly Dominica is on remote control.
“emissions” caused by landslide. Whats wrong with this picture? Anyway careful we dont have another Petit Savanne when it rains
While i agree there may be no cause for alarm at this point i just have a few observations. Why do we have to send info to SRC all the way Trinidad to determine it was likely a landslide. With 9 of the most active 13 volcanoes in the Caribbean and countless university students in the area studying regularly why do we not have a state geologist or volcanologist with a station in Dominica attached to ODM. A landslide and degassing are technically different. Degassing normally occurs from a buildup of pressure of water in voids in hot rock that explode time to time like a pressure cooker. The area would normally have increase sulphur smell. Did you guys take air monitoring samples or detected increase odors. The amount of landslides we have in DA there has to be a landslide expert. There should be capabilities in Dominica to investigate quickly events like these. The SRC should mainly monitor tremor frequency patterns and intensity which is almost instantaneously.
There are experts in Dominica.The thing is, people with brains are usually not followers of Skerrit so they are excluded. Skerrit prefer we die while he flies away than humble himself.
Allu fellas can write stupidness,why you all don’t look at the fact,that the students or people in Dominica lack the experience of the people in Trinidad,there has to be a reason they were tapped,Dominican students go to study in these countries,there has to be a reason,so writing about skerrit this and skerrit that,you all ain’t convincing,more than just showing you all levels of education period.
You appear to be a very faithful follower of Skerrit and that definitely doesn’t say much for your level of education. Guys like you are only interested in getting as many little presents as possible and in order to achieve that you are willing to sell your country down the drain!
Landslide expert and seismic experts with seismic monitoring equipment are two different things. I’m pretty sure you know that. Personally, it they had simply said a landslide, we would have been left wondering why there was steam from a landslide. They did a full investigation, as expected.