Europe may issue travel ban to Americans because of rapid spread of the coronavirus in the US

The European Union is planning to reopen its borders on July 1, allowing some travelers in for the first time since it closed them as the coronavirus pandemic began to grow in March.

However, Americans might not be welcome.

The EU is considering barring Americans from entering the bloc because the United States has not adequately controlled the spread of COVID-19, according to a report from the New York Times, which viewed two drafts of a list defining which travelers would be allowed and which would be barred.

Travelers from Russia and Brazil are among those who would be blocked from entering EU countries, according to the draft lists.

