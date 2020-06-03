Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s killing, three other officers involved also charged

All four officers involved in the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 will face criminal charges — three for the first time, according to the Star Tribune.

Arresting officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and ordered him to “relax” as the 46-year-old black man repeated, “Please, I can’t breathe.” Chauvin was arrested on May 26 on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Minneapolis Attorney General Keith Ellison now plans to pursue second-degree murder against Chavin, the Star Tribune reported. He is expected to make an announcement later Wednesday.

The three other officers at the scene — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — had so far only lost their jobs, but will now be charged with aiding and abetting murder, sources told the Star Tribune. The newspaper cited law enforcement sources familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

