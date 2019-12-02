Information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicates that there has been a fatal shooting at Calibishie.
Reports are that at least one person has died and another is in police custody.
DNO is attempting to contact the police for an official report on the incident.
Heart-felt condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Every life is sacred. We have no learn to settle our petty squabbles and differences without resorting to violence. May Justice and Peace reign in Dominica.