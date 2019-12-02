Fatal shooting at Calibishie

Dominica News Online - Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 10:02 AM
Two residents of Calibishie close to the body of a victim of the shooting

Information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) indicates that there has been a fatal shooting at Calibishie.

Reports are that at least one person has died and another is in police custody.

DNO is attempting to contact the police for an official report on the incident.

1 Comment

  1. Ibo France
    December 2, 2019

    Heart-felt condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Every life is sacred. We have no learn to settle our petty squabbles and differences without resorting to violence. May Justice and Peace reign in Dominica.

