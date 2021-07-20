‘Father Jacky is irreplaceable’ says Redemptorist Superior in Dominica of the late priest

“Father Jacky is irreplaceable,” says Superior of the Redemptorist congregation in Dominica, Father Matt Allman.

The Catholic community and Dominicans by extension, have gone into a state of mourning for the late Father Jacky Merilan C.Ss.R. of Haiti who died suddenly on Monday.

Merilan who was ordained in his country of birth on May 31, 2015, served in Dominica first at the St. Ann’s Parish until 2019 and was then transferred to the St. Joseph Parish where he served until his passing.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), Superior of the Redemptorist Order, Father Matt Allman said though the 39-year-old complained of feeling unwell for a few days, his sudden passing was shocking.

His pain evident, Father Allman said the death of Father Jacky will create a void in the Catholic community.

“He was a good man who is irreplaceable. There’s no other Father Jacky so we will be grieving his loss and we don’t know what we will do next,” he said. “We will meet and talk but for now, we have no plans about what comes next.”

According to Fr. Allman, Father Jacky was greatly loved by many and his “tremendous” work will be his legacy.

“Father Jacky was beloved. We loved him very much and he was a tremendous Minister, energetic and grateful, gracious, and a wonderful priest who was doing great things in his parish. We are overwhelmed with sadness to see him go,” he stated.

Father Allman continued, “we’re commending him to God and asking for everybody’s prayers for him and for everybody who is grieving.”

Since news broke of Father Jacky’s passing, many have flooded social media with messages of condolence as well as commendation for the late priest’s for his work.