‘Father Jacky is irreplaceable’ says Redemptorist Superior in Dominica of the late priest

“Father Jacky is irreplaceable,” says Superior of the Redemptorist congregation in Dominica, Father Matt Allman.
The Catholic community and Dominicans by extension, have gone into a state of mourning for the late Father Jacky Merilan C.Ss.R. of Haiti who died suddenly on Monday.
Merilan who was ordained in his country of birth on May 31, 2015, served in Dominica first at the St. Ann’s Parish until 2019 and was then transferred to the St. Joseph Parish where he served until his passing.
Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO), Superior of the Redemptorist Order, Father Matt Allman said though the 39-year-old complained of feeling unwell for a few days, his sudden passing was shocking.
His pain evident, Father Allman said the death of Father Jacky will create a void in the Catholic community.
“He was a good man who is irreplaceable. There’s no other Father Jacky so we will be grieving his loss and we don’t know what we will do next,” he said. “We will meet and talk but for now, we have no plans about what comes next.”
According to Fr. Allman, Father Jacky was greatly loved by many and his “tremendous” work will be his legacy.
“Father Jacky was beloved. We loved him very much and he was a tremendous Minister, energetic and grateful, gracious, and a wonderful priest who was doing great things in his parish. We are overwhelmed with sadness to see him go,” he stated.
Father Allman continued, “we’re commending him to God and asking for everybody’s prayers for him and for everybody who is grieving.”
Since news broke of Father Jacky’s passing, many have flooded social media with messages of condolence as well as commendation for the late priest’s for his work.
16 Comments
For those hoping to sweep things under the rug, at least 5 young people complained of not feeling well prior to there sudden death and all were vaccinated. I dont kno wthe cause but that is something to be concerned about before it reaches under your bed.
I adored you from the day I met you, I can’t believe you’re not here anymore, I can’t understand it, you were my dear best friend for a long time, I’m sorry I couldn’t say goodbye to you, I really wanted to do it, I hope you’re fine now REST IN PEACE, Fr Jacky.
Father Jacky complained of not felling well. If one is not feeling well for a few days I believe most people would want to be seen by an MD. Did Father Jacky see an MD or pay a visit to the most superior hospital in the Caribbean namely; China Friendship Hospital. Father Jacky has passed. In Skerrit (Dominica) we will never know the cause of death. In Skerrit (Dominica) nice smile, age, gender etc., etc.- in fact nothing matters for the extraordinary things that are going on.
Before Vaccines took years to be tested and developed and refined before they were forced on the entire world. Within the space of one year one has been hurriedly developed and forced up the arms of millions. In other cases people have been bribed, but mostly here, people have been fooled. Because this vaccine doesnt work. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=meGi6X6PVv0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dr7AO2NvalI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8fdHLIqxyk
ADMIN: Every link you provided states that the vaccines works but is not 100% protection as you can (very rarely) still become infected even after being fully vaccinated.
Standard COVID precautions (such as mask wearing) are still advised even for those who have been vaccinated.
Thank you admin. You just proved my point. the vaccines do not work. If i take a polio vaccine and i still get polio, does that mean the polio vaccine works?
This vaccine fiasco is rubbish. there is something bigger at play here
Trust allu to say is vaccine that killing people.
There is no correlation. Before vaccine people used to be dying especially young people and after vaccine same thing.
Did you do scientific research to come to that conclusion? Please clarify how you did that research.
The fact remains that there are a lot of young deaths recently and the vaccine has been recently introduced to the population. There may be a correlation.
Fr Jacky’s death brings home the message that we are all waiting in line for departure from this world. Fr Jacky was a precious gift to us and we say “thank you Father for his life spent with us for a few short years”. Condolences to his fellow Redemptorists, his fellow priests, parishioners, family and friends.
God calls His people home when their work on earth is done. Father Jacky, you will certainly be missed.
May his soul rest in peace and may his family, priest associates, and congregations be comforted at this time.
At a time like this where we the people of St. Joseph and the Haitian community are mourning the lost of one of our beloved spiritual leader, it’s inhuman, devious and painful to interject your political biases as to the cause of death, and why he passed suddenly. That’s a price we all have to pay, show a little empathy as shut the back door. RIP Father Jackie, missing you!
political bias??? all people want to know is if he was vaccinated as people have been mysteriously passing away in the last year. where politics coming in?
The question asked is a very very very important question and it’s more important than your grieving but bcus you are vaccinated you have become afraid and refuse to discuss about a vaccine that was and is imposed on us…st.joe was a city that turn into a slum….have you seen the layou valley road lately?…this are the thing to be greiving about
Yes Father Jacky was loved by many of the Church. He was always optimistic and bright spirited and easy to smile. His mother im sure is definitely saddened by the news. My only questions are, and which may be totally unrelated to his cause of death, is what was the cause and was he vaccinated? If so which one?
I feel like those questions are no ones business to know, and it’s taking away from the point of the article. Father Jacky was a great person who deserves to be remembered and honored for all the good he did. I personally will truly miss him and his friendship.
Your feelings are simply that. YOUR feelings. not facts. Wouldnt you like to know what the real cause of his death was? Or do we simply just accept his death as a natural cause.
Was he vaccinated? A lot of strange deaths recently, nobody doing the correlation?