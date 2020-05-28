FBI investigates death of black man after footage shows officer kneeling on his neck

The FBI and authorities in Minnesota have launched investigations into the death of an African American man after an incident, captured on video, in which a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground, the Guardian is reporting.

In the footage the man, later identified as George Floyd, 46, can be heard to shout “I cannot breathe” and “Don’t kill me!” He then becomes motionless, eyes closed, face-first on the road.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters, many in face masks, lined the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died. Some carried signs reading “I can’t breathe” and “jail killer KKKops”, chanting: “Prosecute the police.”

Protesters marched through the neighborhood to a city police precinct, where windows were damaged and squad cars sprayed with graffiti. Police in riot gear fired teargas and deployed stun grenades at demonstrators.

Read more…