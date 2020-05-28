FBI investigates death of black man after footage shows officer kneeling on his neck

The FBI and authorities in Minnesota have launched investigations into the death of an African American man after an incident, captured on video, in which a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground, the Guardian is reporting.
In the footage the man, later identified as George Floyd, 46, can be heard to shout “I cannot breathe” and “Don’t kill me!” He then becomes motionless, eyes closed, face-first on the road.
On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters, many in face masks, lined the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd died. Some carried signs reading “I can’t breathe” and “jail killer KKKops”, chanting: “Prosecute the police.”
Protesters marched through the neighborhood to a city police precinct, where windows were damaged and squad cars sprayed with graffiti. Police in riot gear fired teargas and deployed stun grenades at demonstrators.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
I have been waiting to hear what Ibo France, Francisco, and the little brain wash clowns have to say this time an American white police killing of a black man for the world to see black people is nothing it seems you all gone silent lost your tongue inside all you mothers, just over two months ago there was a fake video was made an African man was being beaten with a whip by a Chinese policeman you Ibo France, and your bunch of clowns were up in arms now what have you and clowns saying about white men in police uniform killing your black brothers!! Say something uncle Sam is Great Skerrit, the black man is wicked brainwash fools