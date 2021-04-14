Feed My Sheep Dominica better able to serve the poor and homeless thanks to a Rotary Club in Canada

Feed My Sheep Dominica has expressed their gratitude to the Rotary Club of Bracebridge of Ontario Canada for their donation of food items and supplies to the organization.

Feed My Sheep is a Youth and Crisis Center which has been in operations since 1984 and is dedicated to serving youth and low-income community members offering holistic care to the needy, including the elderly, the disabled and children living in extreme poverty. In addition, they provide job skills training and community service opportunities for youth leaders.

Vice president of the organization, Deborah Augustine, stated in a press release that this contribution has had a tremendous impact on their team especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was made in the first week of February 2021.

“One behalf of the entire family of the Feed My Sheep Dominica, I would like to thank the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, for your generous grant, which includes a brand-new industrial dishwasher, a variety of linens, children’s clothing and food supplies,” she said

Augustine continued, “Your continued support and willingness to help is essential in keeping Feed My Sheep Dominica operational, and it is organizations such as yours, that encourage us to continue the work we do with sincerity and commitment.”

She went on the explain the ways in which these contributions assisted the center.

“The dishwasher has really been a useful addition…we can safely ensure that our utensils and kitchenware are properly sterilized and clean, which directly improves the health of the individuals we feed…” Augustine noted. “Your donation of the over 70 assorted sets of bed linens, hand towels, bath towels and kitchen towels are greatly appreciated. We really were in need of them, as the shelter has a constant flow of people residing with us.”

She said Feed My Sheep Dominica is now better prepared to accommodate the numerous homeless youths, children and adults that walk through their doors.

“We received twelve large packs of powdered milk and 10 large bottles of peanut butter. We estimate that this donation can be stretched to supply us with around two months of snacks, and breakfast cereal milk for the kids,” The Feed My Sheep Dominica official stated.

Augustine mentioned that donations were given to the Alpha Center School for Disabled and Mentally Challenged where twenty students received assistance.

This year, Feed My Sheep Dominica will be embarking on a new, sustainable fund-raising project, which involves the production and sales of local plantain chips to generate some income for the feeding program’s operational overhead costs.