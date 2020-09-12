Felix Henderson to receive Q95’s ‘QDos to our Heroes’ national award

In recognition of his promotion of the Creole language, his impactful leadership of excellence and community involvement, iconic broadcaster Felix Henderson will, on Monday (September 14), be awarded the Q95s ‘QDos to our Heroes’ national award.

Owner of WICE Q95 FM Radio, Sheridan Gregoire who described Henderson as a “Creole champion” told Q-95 this week that it’s a privilege to bestow upon Henderson the title of a “true Dominican hero.”

“It’s our view, that Felix has demonstrated exemplary performance. He went well over and beyond the call of duty and above normal work demands. He is a true pioneer in his work and occupation,” Gregoire said. “We will, in fact, honour him for his innovation, for his achievement, for his impactful leadership of excellence, for his community involvement, collaboration and partnership, for his dedicated achievement to national development.”

According to the Q95 CEO, the Q95 QDos Committee will recognize, appreciate, embrace and award Henderson, “the Creole champion in language, in reading, in numerous advertising and promotion [productions] and for his insightful plays and documentary geared to uplift the lives of the poor and oppressed. We will be delighted and privileged to bestow upon Felix Henderson the title of a true Dominican hero.”

Henderson’s colleague at DBS Radio, Leroy “Wadix” Charles who was involved in making arrangements for the ailing broadcaster to be airlifted to Martinique, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that Henderson has been a father, brother, teacher, mentor, role model and a Creole staple in his life.

Charles said Henderson’s support and advice added the main ingredients to his, “Creole media journey, his continuous striving for excellence, his professionalism, his unwavering love for the Creole language…”

“His patriotism is unparalleled,” he said. “Felix is a gem beyond compare.”

Charles added, “His witty and humorous style of advertising is exemplary.”

He went on to say that Henderson used his methodical creation of several documentary productions to highlight the poor, the oppressed, unfortunate and homeless, using theatre with tremendous significance.

“The heavenly father blesses a servant to fulfill his mission throughout the world,” Charles stated adding, “Felix is the chosen one for the Creole language within the Dominican space.”

He described the DBS Radio/Ministry of Education Reading Competition – the brainchild of Felix Henderson – as “another stroke of genius.” Felix Henderson is truly a hero.”

He thanked Q-95 Radio for recognizing Felix Henderson.

Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence has said that Henderson has made a name for himself in Dominica and the region, “a true cultural icon” who he says is truly deserving of this award.

“I think from the beginning Felix was on a mission, especially to promote the Creole language of Dominica, which we have become so proud of,” Lawrence said. “There was a time where we were not so proud of our Creole language. In fact, history tells you that folks would want to discourage their children from speaking the Creole language, but now we see it as an asset to communication.”

Lawrence said Creole has become truly something of tremendous value to the culture and heritage in Dominica and Felix Henderson was one of the key people to play a role in helping to promote Creole especially on the radio.

He said although Henderson has been going through some challenging times, he thanked God that he was able to come back to Dominica from Martinique.

Lawrence thanked all the people who have made a contribution to Henderson in one way or the other.

The QDos to our Heroes Committee made up of Sheridan G Gregoire (Mr. G) Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Finn, Former UN Ambassador Crispin Gregoire, Janice Williams and Corinne Francis will participate via an online platform, and Pastor Randy Rodney will be on the console in studio at Q95.

Other guests who are expected to join in the celebration are Leroy ‘Wadix’Charles, international artiste Ophelia Marie, and Managing Director of Dominica News Online, Tim Durand.

Henderson was a recipient of the Sisserou Award in 1992 and also received a Golden Drum Award in 2012.

Henderson, a broadcaster for more than 40 years, was a patient at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital suffering from a heart condition.

With the assistance of Charles, his family, arranged to have flown to Martinique via helicopter on Saturday evening for additional medical treatment.

He is back in Dominica and has since thanked the Dominican public for their many contributions.