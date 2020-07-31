Infantini. Photo credit: Fifa.com

Swiss prosecutors have launched legal proceedings against Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

It is in relation to an alleged secret meeting the head of world football’s governing body held with the Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber.

Lauber last week offered to resign after a court said he covered up the meeting and lied to supervisors during an investigation by his office into corruption surrounding Fifa.

Both have denied any wrongdoing.