Swiss prosecutors have launched legal proceedings against Fifa president Gianni Infantino.
It is in relation to an alleged secret meeting the head of world football’s governing body held with the Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber.
Lauber last week offered to resign after a court said he covered up the meeting and lied to supervisors during an investigation by his office into corruption surrounding Fifa.
Both have denied any wrongdoing.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
New face, same difference, same corruption, none different or better than the other all over the world
It is funny how DNO find it necessary to report on corrupt people in Switzerland and even provides is with full details. However, when it comes to that super corrupt man in our own country, DNO doesn’t give us much apart from the facts that are in the public domain already. DNO doesn’t ask questions in regards to him or his chief helpers doings in this country. But a corrupt FIFA official gives them cause for a massive story. When corrupt football and cricket officials in our country were exposed, we barely got a line from them. You still want to tell us that you are impartial and independent?? All you are doing is keeping your major advertisers (government and companies attached to it) happy.
ADMIN: Thank you for that point.
We agree with the sentiment that the public should hold media and government accountable. On International news: we try to provide articles that may be relevant to the Dominican public in some way. Ultimately, international news is still a very small portion of our total news content.
Interestingly it seems, we continue to get criticized by both pro government and anti government forces no matter what we do. Regardless, we will continue to assess all feedback in an effort to bring as balanced coverage as possible.
Admin, since you agree with me, give me one example of you holding or at least trying to hold the government accountable or ask a telling question. The way I look at it, you just sit on the fence and occasionally pussy foot around issues always ensuring not to upset the man in charge of DA and his cabal.
ADMIN: Are you serious?
Look at our articles on the international airport, not just the most recent one, and see the context we have provided for years.
If you want us to be attack dogs for your point of view (that goes for red or blue) then you will ultimately be disappointed with what you read here, we report the news with as many relevant facts as we can find.
“Attack dogs”. That is what opposition forces are. When things are not going their way they attack.
DNO report the news like any media outlet. People make their true or false comments and the have the prerogative to print or not print. But they should never be anyone’s Attack Dogs.
When the Marigot Hospital was closed DNO showed pictures and gave reasons why it closed. When construction started, picture. Now it is an issue in the budget current picture is showed.
Just one example of the good job that DNO is doing. It is very easy for a news outlet to be bias but this will not help their reputation or improve their customer base.
I do not have issue if I do not see my stuff posted, but I have issue when my non libel stuff is corrected, or parts deleted because I see it as denying my free expression. I think they should print it and post a disclaimer below it.
I did not ask you to be an attack dog. Surely you have eyes and ears, so ask the relevant person questions even if he doesn’t like answering them. That’s the job of a proper journalist and I’m not even talking about an investigative journalist. However, if you think you are doing a good enough job, who am I to take you of your high horse!
I remember watching Good Morning America, and George Will made a statement I have never forgotten. He said “We may not be able to dance, but we know how to write constitutions, and we know how to run Democratic governments.” If you did not get it, he was surreptitiously suggesting that Black people do not know how to lead.
The swiftness with which FIFA has moved to quell corruption appears to be totally in line with Mr. Will and contrary to how people of African descent conduct themselves in government(s), and Dominica is a prime example of leadership degradation that deliberately compromises intellect and innovation. How in the world could an intelligent person accept the conduct and behavior of the like of Reginald Austrie as a leader? A clear demonstration of the dearth of intellect, moral, and political consciousness and leadership in Dominica.
And what is troubling is the willingness of Africans who, over generations, have accepted these characters.
What about the behavior of Lenox and Lugay. Do they ever come to work soba.
Mano and Skerrit must find Gianni Infantino and give this man a diplomatic passport, if they have not done so already. This man is fully qualified for a diplomatic passport as he meets all the requirements needed for a diplomatic passport. So Mr. Gianni Infantino contact one of our foreign sales agency that working for our government and have them to hook you up with Mano and Skerrit for a brand new diplomatic passport that will cancel your pass and make all things new for you. That works like magic just like taking your very dirty laundry to a laundromat.
Through out the world we are hearing and seeing those in authority brought before the court to account. We see presidents, prime ministers and other top officials being arrested, charged, jailed or those not found guilty freed. But I don’t know what is happening in Dominica because day after day we are hearing of more misappropriation of money, more money missing and more money that cannot be accounted for and yet our Police not doing a thing about it. We are not taking about a dollar or two but about hundreds of thousands of dollars, millions of dollars be and now $1.6 billion dollars and maybe more and our Police are behaving as if Lennox Linton is the criminal for asking about large sums of money that’s missing. When will righteousness, peace and justice prevail in Dominica? When will thieves made to account for missing money? When will we teach our children that one of the first commandments of God is “Thou shall not steal?”