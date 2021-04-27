Final agreement for international airport to be signed in May 2021

The final agreement for the construction of the much-talked-about international airport for Dominica will be signed in May 2021.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that disclosure during his address in Parliament on Monday morning.
He said while his government has a firm commitment from the People’s Republic of China to assist in the funding of the international airport, it has also decided to commence the construction utilizing the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.
“Let me inform this honourable house Mr. Speaker that the final agreement for the construction of the international airport will be signed, by the grace of God, in the month of May 2021,” Skerrit said…“The designs for the airport are ongoing and will be completed soon.”
He said homes are now being built by the government for 32 families impacted by the construction of the airport, “with several local contractors engaged” and several individuals have decided to accept cash for their properties.
According to the prime minister, the lab which will provide the necessary and important support during the construction of the airport has also been constructed.
He is of the view that the “prudent and sensible approach [of the government] will no doubt limit the financial burden on the people of Dominica for the construction of the International Airport.”
The design for the airport is being done by reputable American firm, Landrum and Browne and MMCE will be engaged as a developer to assist in building the facility.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
18 Comments
“The design for the airport is being done by reputable American firm, Landrum and Browne and MMCE will be engaged as a developer to assist in building the facility. ” Roosevelt Skerrit)
You know this damn sick corrupted Roosevelt Skerrit!
One of these days will bite off his tongue in the process of disseminating one of his lies!
We read where the liar said final agreement will be signed in May for the construction; (that implies) the building of his Airport, but notice he has not disclosed the name of the construction company.
Then we read of the design form and in his conclusion stated MMCE will be engaged as a developer to assist in building the facility.
If you have a contract signed with someone in the business of building International Airports, why do they need someone to assists them.
That should only happen if the contractor is a novice to the trade!
People, as long as Roosevelt is prime minister of Dominica, an International Airport will just be talk!
Regardless of how Ibo, %, so-called Viewsexpressed and the rest of Gangsta flies thinks Labour government and Mr Skerrit, will deliver to us at last the people of Dominica an international airport, many have tried many have failed but Dr Pm. Skerrit, has the magic touch to transform Dominica into the real world going forward. Thank you Mr Skerrit, I have been waiting and praying for someone like you to put some light and common sense in my /our Dominica thank you Sir.
How can you sign an agreement for construction of an airport without plans approved by the Physical Planning Authority? Without plans approved by the International Aviation Authority? What is the full scope, cost and timeframe of the project? Any project manager knows that this is a recipe for disaster and failure.
CBI money, chinese money, mmce, it is all the same!! Wake up Dominicans. Stop this stuff before you have to have a chinese passport to do anything in your own land. Just ask the Tibetans, Mongolians, the Uighurs, and other ethnic minorities in East Asia.
😸😹🙄🤔😡🤭 He can’t remember ALL the lies he has enunciated as regards the construction of the airport. Since 2005, after being installed as PM, the airport construction has been in EVERY DLP Manifesto. I have written on numerous occasions concerning the non scientific approach: back to front, no EIA, no financial costs nor projected income, geotechnical studies, etc. and will say no more on this! We refuse to learn, we cah learn, we don’t want to learn, so we will take what we get. Right??!
Nonetheless, there was a Trinidadian calypsonian who, some moons ago, sang a tune called “HIMSELF”. I dedicate it to the PM:
Himself say you charged for speeding
Himself say de policeman lying
Himself tell himself doh shout
And the magistrate charge
Himself for contempt of court!
HOTEP!
The Great Fabricator said that the funding for the airport will come from the CBI program and the shortfall from the Chinese.
The Chinese ambassador made a public statement some months ago declaring that China does not finance projects like airports. Ruminate on that.
I am hoping against all hope, that this time is for real. And if it is, then well done. This airport is long overdue. We badly need a proper jet airport to join the 21st century.
For a project of that magnitude in terms of size and money, no pre construction studies have been made public. I have serious doubts about what we will see on the ground that will be directly related to the massive dollar value for a project of this scale!…..go to Roseau and remind yourself about de $18 million bridge!!!
$18 million?????
De announced Chinese assistance sounds dubious to say de least. As finance minister you haven’t put a final dollar figure on the project because design are incomplete. You not in a position to tell us what figure the Chinese are committed to….we talking about a country with de largest economy my goodness!
De Chinese not even talking about how happy and proud they are to assist Dominica!
I think this is a shameful gimmick to draw down CBI funds in huge amounts to continue dubious real estate development by MMCE.
Wesley people have been thrown to de dogs by their very own parl rep. and PM
No Dissident, ” the people of Wesley have not been thrown to the dogs by their own parl rep”. They have allowed themselves to be thrown to the dogs. Put another way, they have allowed the tail to wag the dog instead of the other way around!
HOTEP!
Jesus Christ. I am amazed to hear designs are being done. So what was that we saw with the tunnel, which was circulating all over the place? Is anyone doing paying attention. Someone may not be representing the truth.
I would place greater value on a 400 yard grass landing strip built by Dominicans than on a 1.89 mile concrete runway for which we are beholden to others.
Public Document : http://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/445301561874455861/pdf/Concept-Project-Information-Document-PID-Caribbean-Regional-Air-Transport-Connectivity-Project-Dominica-P171224.pdf
After all this time? And the runway will not be longer?
This is a government that walk the walk and talk the talk, well done PM
We will see! An agreement will be signed with whom? When will we see the costing for the airport? Plenty of talk but he has said NOTHING. I maintain that this man is a Scharlatan and not worthy to be PM of this country.
I’m tired and weary with the hundreds of lies told by this dishonest maladministration. These people are not capable of telling the truth.
Seeing is believing. When this fantastic airport is finished somebody take me to the location and show it to me.
Believing Skerrit is like believing in fairies, unicorns and mermaids.
Ibo MALAPROP France, is there a difference between lies and constant FLIP FLOP?
Can you remember who was advocating about the sale of PASSPORTS to crooks and criminals?
Whose signature was evidence on documents signed for the sale of our PASSPPORTS to be sold …………….. days after if ever THEY get in power to be PM of the country? The one accusing someone of a wrong he is engaged in.
If you didn’t know, now you know, it was your master . L L.
So when you think of people not capable of not telling the truth, place him first.; ok! Mr. Don’t do it Let me do it!
So Skerrit first purchased land, and determined by himself it seems, that the site is good (the best), then afterwatds he build the lab for the various tests. Wasnt the lab supposed to be built before the purchase of the land?
I suspect this man has the potential to waste hundreds of millions of dollars of Dominica’s money, on a site that may not be suitable for an international airport.
Still no mention of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), or any study whatsoever.