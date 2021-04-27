Final agreement for international airport to be signed in May 2021

The final agreement for the construction of the much-talked-about international airport for Dominica will be signed in May 2021.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made that disclosure during his address in Parliament on Monday morning.

He said while his government has a firm commitment from the People’s Republic of China to assist in the funding of the international airport, it has also decided to commence the construction utilizing the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.

“Let me inform this honourable house Mr. Speaker that the final agreement for the construction of the international airport will be signed, by the grace of God, in the month of May 2021,” Skerrit said…“The designs for the airport are ongoing and will be completed soon.”

He said homes are now being built by the government for 32 families impacted by the construction of the airport, “with several local contractors engaged” and several individuals have decided to accept cash for their properties.

According to the prime minister, the lab which will provide the necessary and important support during the construction of the airport has also been constructed.

He is of the view that the “prudent and sensible approach [of the government] will no doubt limit the financial burden on the people of Dominica for the construction of the International Airport.”

The design for the airport is being done by reputable American firm, Landrum and Browne and MMCE will be engaged as a developer to assist in building the facility.