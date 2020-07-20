UPDATE (video): Fire at Roseau Cathedral

Bishop Gabriel Malzaire expressed “shock and disbelief” over a fire which occurred at the Roseau Cathedral this morning.
“I really don’t know what to say. We don’t know the cause. It looks like arson but investigations are ongoing,” the bishop said. “Work was closed last week [so] at the time of the fire no one was present.”
The Cathedral is being renovated to date, the roof has been done and soon, according to Bishop Malzaire, work on the windows and the internal part of the building will begin.”
Meantime, in a brief press release, Dean of the Cathedral, Fr. Nigel Karam, explained that the fire was midway up the building and concentrated around one window.
“We thank God for his mercies and the quick response of the Fire Officers. Fortunately, no one was injured. We await an official report from the police and fire department and other officials as to the origin of the fire and the extent of the damage,” Fr. Karam stated.
He also expressed gratitude to all those who have been calling and inquiring about the situation.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
Here is the problem with the self righteous from your words:
“I have a great feeling that you said those things with a mind of conceitedness and pomposity, you think that you own your Life, but you are dead as dirt in God’s eyes, you are speaking by the guidance of the enemy (Satan) who is your master”
“you are speaking against the people of God, regardless of their attitude and conducts, He did not give you authority to judge for or against what they do–it is for Him alone to judge”
Seems like God endowed you with the ability to judge. 😆 😆…
If God was what you see him as we would all be destroyed everyday. There are priests who are pedophiles, there are those who are fornicators and a few who even committed murder. They are men no different from me and you. As a matter of fact there responsibility to meet the maker on the right path is no different than mine and yours. Bishop allowed himself to be deceived and he needs to do right and return the 500k publicly.
Bishop arson ? Who in their wrong mind to think to place fire there?
Check the electrical cords… check the witches in the area.. so many demons roaming to and through about.
Atrocities committed by the Catholic Religion the last 1000yrs, should be termed Crimes against Humanity. The Devine price, through Fire that this Church must pay, is seen clearly, from Notre damme to Roseau. True Evil forces Created by Man in the Name of Religion is currently Imploding as we speak. This Monster Church, Lurking in the the back of their So-called Orthodoxy, are direct Perpetrators in En-Slaving and Indoctrinating the Africans, making them the “THING” they are presently. The Church Wrongs are well Documented, together with Her Sister Islam, the last 1500yrs have shown the magnitude of man/Woman’ inhumanity. The Good Bishop should really be in “Shock and Disbelief” with his Fake PLAGIARIZE Religion.
“It looks like arson”
First he said he or they don’t know what caused the fire; then he jumps to the conclusion “it looks like arson.”
Only an arsonist who’s profession is the setting of fire would immediately come to such conclusion: so, I wonder if Gabriel is a trained arsonists, or a trained fire fighter trained in arson detection?
Arson is the criminal act of deliberately setting fire to property; so called priest and bishops are criminals too; homosexuality is a deliberate criminal act.
More than ninety (90%) percent of all wars in history were instigated by the Roman Catholic organization, their homosexual priest and so called bishops are the ones who caused the world to be in turmoil even in the twenty-first century.
Look out the begging for money soon starts; they will soon post a ship, going on a cruse with men and women aboard doing their vulgar porn dance, to attract men to spend their money.
If it is not of God it shall destroy itself!
Accepting gifts from the devil… Not a good idea for a Christian institution.
Sometimes we better keep our mouth shut when we have nothing good to say. I guest that make you feel good to see the fire in the church. Could be your home while you out on the street.
Can you imagine that people are rejoicing for this fire like it was a good thing. It remind me of the insults hurled at the Bishop and the Cardinal and the setting fire in Marigot and Barwee. Why are the opposition forces so hateful ? Why are they so ready to be so destructive ?
How do you know it was opposition forces, you piece of s..t? I know from a good source that it was DLP operatives. So, what day you now?
Dat bishop is a real unsensitive man..the bishop already directly and indirectly accused some one of committing arson..congrats to father karam for extending praise to god that no one was hurt..bishop have seen wickid men in authority and said nothing..thou art a wickid bishop..keep it up bishop
Cus is Skerrit alone that have the money. IF you not singing the song or sdidnt have your money before them man come in power , crapaud smoke your pipe. OR cockroach as the PM does say.
Fire pon Rome… fi pope paul and him scissors and combs.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrbA_irD5qU
Boy one of their own sukuya did that. They were having mass for Skerrit and their sukuya forgot to blow out those candles
Give back the 500k that the PM gave before election to fool the people. It is state money and had no parliamentary approval. When a society is poor people do not have extra income put in collection. After i saw the attitudes of tbe Catholic church towards the enslavement of black and the way they turned a blind eye when europeans violated, assaulted, raped and impregnated slaves. I could care less if the cathedral burn flat to the ground. This is coming from a former acolyte and one who grew up in church. The church is displaying the same attitudes like it did during enslavement of black people. Today the pew in the parishes are empty and our young men turn to drug and fast life. The church is silent and afraid to be the voice for moral and social order because they are afraid they upset the king of deception. Let the cathedral burn!! It is just a symbol of colonialism , conquest, and exploitation.
Acolyte, you have made yourself a prime suspect and the police should question you about the fire. How does one live with such hatred, spiteful and jealousy. They did not pick people on the street and made them their slaves. They go like this, I am looking for ten healthy strong men ages 25-35 to work for me, they paid a fee and the men are handed over to them. Who would you blackmail. No doctors ,nurses or tablets yet some survived over 100 years of age. Let us move on, the past hurts.
@L C Matthew, I have a great feeling that you said those things with a mind of conceitedness and pomposity, you think that you own your Life, but you are dead as dirt in God’s eyes, you are speaking by the guidance of the enemy (Satan) who is your master
I don’t build my relationship with God on “denomination”, but when you mention the “Church” you are speaking against the people of God, regardless of their attitude and conducts, He did not give you authority to judge for or against what they do–it is for Him alone to judge
When Peter rushed against the soldiers who had arrested Jesus, he threw his sword against one of them and chopped off his ears, Jesus, right away healed the soldiers and rebuked Peter for doing that. He told Peter that He had His own defense, but He had to do the Will of the Father
If you think that speaking against the Bishop and the Church is a grand thing to do, be careful! God, the Almighty is the One in charge
Liz, in Dominica right now opposition forces have thrown respect out the windows, not even God they respect.
They don’t respect authority, truth, religion, women not even children. Those judgemental illusionists are going nowhere in a hurry. If a group have no respect not even for themselves they are doomed to the edge of civilization.
Any fireman will tell you that arson leaves a smell behind.
That seems to be very true about many of us in Dominica; it also sounds very scary.
But Jesus has also assured us, that God, the Father, has an elected group in this World, and no destruction will come upon them.
So woe is unto those in Dominica who believe that they are untouchable–but God’s elect, there, will always be saved