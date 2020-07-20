UPDATE (video): Fire at Roseau Cathedral

Bishop Gabriel Malzaire expressed “shock and disbelief” over a fire which occurred at the Roseau Cathedral this morning.

“I really don’t know what to say. We don’t know the cause. It looks like arson but investigations are ongoing,” the bishop said. “Work was closed last week [so] at the time of the fire no one was present.”

The Cathedral is being renovated to date, the roof has been done and soon, according to Bishop Malzaire, work on the windows and the internal part of the building will begin.”

Meantime, in a brief press release, Dean of the Cathedral, Fr. Nigel Karam, explained that the fire was midway up the building and concentrated around one window.

“We thank God for his mercies and the quick response of the Fire Officers. Fortunately, no one was injured. We await an official report from the police and fire department and other officials as to the origin of the fire and the extent of the damage,” Fr. Karam stated.

He also expressed gratitude to all those who have been calling and inquiring about the situation.