UPDATE: Fire on Bath Road in Roseau

Police and fire officials are said to be investigating the cause of a fire which occurred on Bath Road in Roseau today.

According to reports, the blaze started just past 11 am in an abandoned wooden building on Bath Road next to the Convent High School.

Information about the cause of the blaze is not available at this time but we can confirm that there was no injury as there was no one in the abandoned building at the time of the fire. The fire destroyed the building.

DNO is seeking more information on the incident which we will bring to you as soon as it becomes available.