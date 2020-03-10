UPDATE: Fire on Bath Road in Roseau

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 12:24 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Firemen at the scene of the fire on Bath Road

Police and fire officials are said to be investigating the cause of a fire which occurred on Bath Road in Roseau today.

According to reports, the blaze started just past 11 am in an abandoned wooden building on Bath Road next to the Convent High School.
Information about the cause of the blaze is not available at this time but we can confirm that there was no injury as there was no one in the abandoned building at the time of the fire. The fire destroyed the building.
DNO is seeking more information on the incident which we will bring to you as soon as it becomes available.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.