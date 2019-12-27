First Caribbean investigative news agency launched

The Jamaica-based Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) has launched the Caribbean Investigative Journalism Network (CIJN), the first investigative news agency in the Caribbean.

Accompanying the launch of CIJN website was the unveiling of four exposés, produced by Caribbean journalists from the French, Dutch, Spanish and English-speaking Caribbean.

The long-form pieces investigate the participation of Trinidad and Tobago jihadists in the activities of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the impact of continued instability in Venezuela to the incidence of human trafficking in the Caribbean, PetroCaribe’s “Orgy of Corruption” in Haiti, and the true nature of Chinese investment in the Caribbean.

The ISIS piece examining how and why young men and women from Trinidad and Tobago were recruited as Islamist militants. The team also explores human trafficking in relation to the existence of criminal networks, police corruption, immigration authorities and businesses in Venezuela. Chinese investments in the Caribbean are studied, using supporting data to examine the impact of opaque investments in Caribbean mega-projects on a legacy of debt and geopolitical influence in the Americas. Also discussed are the PetroCaribe energy deals within the Caribbean, from the programme’s inception to its decline into broken deals and corruption.

Investigations into the aforementioned matters were led by former Los Angeles Times publisher and editor, Davan Maharaj; former CNN anchor and correspondent, Jim Clancy; senior Caribbean journalist, Wesley Gibbings; and Trinidadian-based media executive/journalist, Kiran Maharaj.

President of the MIC, Kiran Maharaj, said that the CIJN initiative is intended to “create space for our Caribbean region on the global map of quality investigative reporting.”

At the launch of CIJN in Jamaica, on December 5, Maharaj explained that although the region harbours “great investigative journalists and others with true potential… in small island nations, we are straddled with the constraints of lack of resources, and the constant fear that our identities will be known and our lives at risk.”

She also emphasized the importance of a regional network which is capable of making “those we put in power answerable to the public who put them there.”

CIJN stories can be accessed at www.cijn.org.