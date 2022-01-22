First ever virtual calypso eliminations under tight measures; Stardom tent returns  

The stage is set for the hosting of the first ever virtual calypso elimination competition which the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) promises will meet the expectation of all calypso lovers.

In 2021, the DCA, adamant about keeping the calypso art form alive despite the absence of carnival, hosted the first of its kind virtual calypso season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, the 2022 calypso competitions will again take on a virtual form.

Compared to 2021 when 30 calypsonians were selected from the elimination rounds behind closed doors from their prerecorded submissions to the association, this year, 15 will be selected at the live-streamed show carded for January 22, 2022, according to Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the DCA, Emanuel ‘Haxey’ Salamat.

The PRO told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the elimination show is a favorite of calypso patrons hence, the association is complying with calypso lovers’ request.

Over 60 individuals have registered to compete in the eliminations, however, Salamat says on the actual` night of the show participation tends to be lower.

“The elimination is always a fluid show. Some people register and for numerous reasons they don’t show up or they either back out so we are expecting a little of 40 calypsonians to compete in the elimination round,” he explained.

The DCA PRO disclosed that stringent measures will be imposed at the event – which will be carried live at the Evergreen Hotel – in keeping with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment COVID-19 protocols.

“It is imperative that we, the calypsonians, follow the rules and regulations which will govern our upcoming elimination show on the 22nd as this will go along [way] in deciding whether we’ll be allowed our other shows and if so, what level of restrictions will be enforced on us,” Salamat cautioned.

Due to limitations on the number of people allowed at the venue–60 people at any one time– unlike last year, no patrons will be allowed at the show but are asked to view online for free.

“Calypsonians are therefore expected to attend the show alone for the sole purpose of performing their songs. This means that there should be no entourage,” Salamat stated…there will be no lingering backstage. Only the next five performers will be allowed backstage at any one time. We expect performers to depart the venue as soon as they have finished their performances while non-performing calypsonians will not be allowed entry into the venue.”

He further revealed that calypsonians are only allowed to sing two verses and two choruses on the night of elimination round.

Salamat said failure by any calypsonian to follow these directives will result in disciplinary action against the individual(s).

“This struggle is real, it is what it is and I must call once again for your cooperation. The Dominican public and the outside world wants Dominican calypso, and it is our duty to bring it to them. Never forget that we are calypso and calypso is our business,” he advised his fellow calypsonians.

This year there will be no quarter-finals round, however, the 15 selected from elimination will meet last year’s 15 finalists in the semi-finals round, scheduled for February 12.

Meantime PRO of the Stardom Tent, Christopher Dangleben, told DNO that the tent is expected to make its first return for the 2022 season on Wednesday January 26, from 8: 00 p.m at their new venue, the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Training School (CHTTS) in Castle Comfort on the compound of the former Evergreen Hotel.

“The tent has been preparing for the last two to three weeks making sure that everything is in order before we actually launch. We have some brilliant calypsonians in the tent,” Dangleben averred.

He further announced the return of one of Dominica’s most experienced Masters of Ceremony, Marja “Lady Star” Jeffers who was absent last year as well as the return of calypsonians De Healer, Black Diamond and Genius.

Dangleben said while three newcomers are expected to grace the Stardom Tent stage namely, Luscious – Kendra Stevens, Micahs – Aneka Cognet and Shanice Langford, the tent will also include a star lineup of King Jay Dee, King Observer, King Karessah, King Hunter, Monarch Tasha P as well as veteran calypsonians to include Haxey, Bingo, Mighty Omee, Inciter, Intruder, Checker, Mighty D, Trendsetter, Son of the Saint, Sour Sour Walks up and much more.