Five new players selected to senior women’s football team for Nicaragua

One overseas based player and four other players have been selected to represent Dominica on the Senior Women’s National Football Team ahead of their CONCACAF W qualifier match against Nicaragua tomorrow.

The players are Ronia Pierre-Louis, Kenihsa Jno Lewis, Tamisha Roberts, Shante Hazel, and Juanita Barber.

Kenisha Jno Lewis, who’s currently the youngest player on the women’s team, considers her selection “a privilege and an honour.”

Meanwhile, Ronia Piere-Louis, the only overseas based player on the Dominica team for the match in Nicaragua, said, “I feel really proud. It’s been a journey to be able to represent Dominica. I’m not born and raised in Dominica but my parents are and they are very proud of the country and the fact that I get to represent the island in this manner is really a dream come true and I couldn’t be happier,” she said.

Pierre-Louis witnessed Dominica’s convincing 8-1 win over Turks and Caicos on Wednesday and believes she can be an added force to the team.

“I’ve been playing soccer since I was eight years old…I’ve been playing college soccer in different countries, Canada and the U.S and to represent Dominica on the national stage, I think I’ll bring that experience, and also I am a very physical player, I am a technical player and I’m not afraid to attack the goal and just pass with my teammates so I think that’s something I can definitely bring to the table,” she noted.

Meantime, daughter of Christina Sobers, Shante Hazel says she too feels honoured to part of the national team.

The young goalkeeper, following in her mother’s footstep, says she has confidence in the team to take on Nicaragua on Tuesday.

Hazel noted, “I feel we will do our best. We will fight hard and do what we can and just play to the best of our ability.”

Tamisha Roberts also feels happy to be called up to the senior team and hopes to bring a level of calmness and physicality to the team while another young goalkeeper, Juanita Barber is elated and ready to go, once called upon.

Dominica arrived in Nicaragua on Sunday morning and will take on the Nicaraguan team on Tuesday evening.

The full squad reads; Britney Stoute (Captain), Rosilia Registe, Ronia Pierre-Louis, Keanna Francis, Nalva Samuel, Romelcia Phillip, Britney Dennis, Tamisha Roberts, Kenisha Jno-lewis, Starr Humphreys, Shante Hazel, Kasika Samuel, Christina Sobers, Alianne George, China Tulloch, Tabique Lockhart, Kayna Pascal, Alexina Ettiene, Juanita Barber, and Tyanna Hilaire.