Fond St. Jean man charged with murder in spear gun shooting

Two days after he used a spear gun (fishing gun) to murder his uncle, Wang Baron appeared before a Roseau magistrate where the charge was read to him.
He was not required to plead.
The charge is that on May 10th 2020 in Fond St. Jean he murdered Symbert Baron.
Wang Baron is represented by lawyer Joshua Francis.
