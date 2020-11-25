Football legend Diego Maradona dies

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 1:20 PM
Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona has reportedly passed away at the age of 60.

The Argentina legend – regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time – reportedly suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and was left in a serious condition.

Maradona was hospitalised earlier this month after undergoing surgery for a blood clot on the brain.

The surgery was successful but, just weeks later, Maradona has passed away.

3 Comments

  1. Not Mincing Words
    November 26, 2020

    R.I.P. Maradona! Let’s not get it twisted, Maradona never matched the genius and greatness of Pele. Diego is definitely top five but number one he is not. One can argue that his fellow Argentinian Messi ranks above him.

    That is my opinion. What’s yours???

    • Diego
      November 28, 2020

      The greatest! Messi never won a world cup!

      Look at what Diego did with a then low-rated club, Napoli

  2. Straight Shooter
    November 25, 2020

    Rest In Peace El Pibe. Though your latter days were full of challenges, you thrilled the footballing world with magical moves during your footballing prime.

    Many will always question your “hand of God” move while others will forever rue a phantom goal. Still you scored many magical goals and brought millions out of their seats.

    Alas, the Most High, who blessed you with three scores will be your ultimate judge. As for me, all I can say is well done Senor Maradona.

