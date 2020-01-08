Former Barbadian PM is new LIAT Chairman

Former prime minister of Barbados, Owen Seymour Arthur, is the new Chairman of the regional airline, LIAT. Arthur replaces Barbadian, Dr Jean Holder, who retired last December.

Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, is the first to welcome Arthur to his new position, saying that his chairmanship is among several changes being made to LIAT.

Browne said other changes would include the implementation of a proper reservations system and employee-hiring control.

“I don’t think there could be any better candidate” Browne said, recounting how Arthur had invested in the “survivability” of the airline during his tenure as prime minister of Barbados. He said now that LIAT is at a cross road again, he thinks Arthur is “the right person to help to lead LIAT out of its difficulties”.

The announcement comes a few weeks after prime minister Browne said that he met with the head of LIAT’s largest shareholder government, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley and the chairman of LIAT’s shareholder governments, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves to reach a consensus on the way forward for the failing airline.

Arthur, recognized as was the longest-serving Barbadian prime minister, served from September 6th, 1994 to January, 20th, 1999; January, 20th, 1999 to May, 21st, 2003; and from May, 21st, 2003 to January, 15th, 2008.

The primary issue with LIAT, remains the raising of capital for the airline, even while the other three existing shareholder governments commit to allocating money to recapitalize it.

Antigua and Barbuda will contribute the largest capital sum of USD $15 million, a sum they have already secured through Banco del ALBA. The goal is to accumulate 25 to 20 million dollars to revitalize LIAT.