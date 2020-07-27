Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur dies

Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur has passed away at the age of 70.
A government statement confirmed this morning that Sir Owen died just after midnight at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown.
He had been in the hospital for the past week because of heart complications.
Arthur recently served as the head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Guyana’s General and Regional Elections
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Here goes the liar again. When you are alive you are a dog but when you die you are an angel. Uncle Pierro must be turning in his grave to hear this man