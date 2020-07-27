Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur dies

Monday, July 27th, 2020
Former Barbadian prime minister, Owen Arthur

Former Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur has passed away at the age of 70.

A government statement confirmed this morning that Sir Owen died just after midnight at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown.

He had been in the hospital for the past week because of heart complications.

Arthur recently served as the head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Guyana’s General and Regional Elections

1 Comment

  1. The LIAR
    July 27, 2020

    Here goes the liar again. When you are alive you are a dog but when you die you are an angel. Uncle Pierro must be turning in his grave to hear this man

