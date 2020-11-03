Former UWP political leader Ron Green among selectees for 2020 national awards

Former Education Minister, Ronald Green, who served in the United Workers Party (UWP) administration from 1995 to February 2000 is among persons who will be recognized at this year’s National Day Awards to be held on Tuesday 3rd November.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement during his Anou Palay Programme on Sunday night.

Attorney-at-Law Lennox Lawrence also forms part of the awardees.

“We have Mr. Lennox Lawrence for legal services, we have Mrs. Stella Leblanc for health and community development, we have Mr. Ronald Green for politics and community development,” Prime Minister Skerrit said. “Mrs.Priscilla Prevost for health, Mr. Gregory Rabess- culture, Gregory Shillingford, sports and agriculture, Telford Shillingford – telecommunications and agriculture, Mr. Clyde Ferreira – agriculture and trade, Mr. Kervin Stephenson for agriculture.”

He continued, “ Martin Anthony Scotland for environmental health, Sir Luther Martin a person who has distinguished himself in education, especially in preparation of Common Entrance and later on National Assessment Exams, Mr. Andrew Durand for tailoring, Mr. Timothy Moise – education and culture, Miss Sonia Felix, community upliftment and altruism, Mr. Mervin Alexander education and community development.”

“We congratulate all of them and we thank them for their service to the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the Prime Minister said.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the conference room of the State House from 9:00 AM on Tuesday 3rd November.