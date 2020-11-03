Former UWP political leader Ron Green among selectees for 2020 national awards

Former Education Minister, Ronald Green, who served in the United Workers Party (UWP) administration from 1995 to February 2000 is among persons who will be recognized at this year’s National Day Awards to be held on Tuesday 3rd November.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement during his Anou Palay Programme on Sunday night.
Attorney-at-Law Lennox Lawrence also forms part of the awardees.
“We have Mr. Lennox Lawrence for legal services, we have Mrs. Stella Leblanc for health and community development, we have Mr. Ronald Green for politics and community development,” Prime Minister Skerrit said. “Mrs.Priscilla Prevost for health, Mr. Gregory Rabess- culture, Gregory Shillingford, sports and agriculture, Telford Shillingford – telecommunications and agriculture, Mr. Clyde Ferreira – agriculture and trade, Mr. Kervin Stephenson for agriculture.”
He continued, “ Martin Anthony Scotland for environmental health, Sir Luther Martin a person who has distinguished himself in education, especially in preparation of Common Entrance and later on National Assessment Exams, Mr. Andrew Durand for tailoring, Mr. Timothy Moise – education and culture, Miss Sonia Felix, community upliftment and altruism, Mr. Mervin Alexander education and community development.”
“We congratulate all of them and we thank them for their service to the Commonwealth of Dominica,” the Prime Minister said.
The ceremony is expected to take place at the conference room of the State House from 9:00 AM on Tuesday 3rd November.
@ Mike
I watched on TV and it seemed to me that the organizers of the Event tried to limit the number of people accompanying the awardees due to Covid-19 concerns.
However, out of an abundance of caution, they should have eliminated anyone who is a known political mouthpiece from that role, to avoid speculation like yours. Only one person, imho, did not deserve an award yesterday for service to Dominica but I have presumed that the individual’s contribution was done in privacy.
Anyone born before 2005 should know or have heard about most of these people and their various contributions. There is a transparent process in place to recognize deserving Dominicans for these awards. So that process seems to be working. Although I do not know Mr. Green personally, I know of his work and he is deserving. Even Mamo would approve.
Politics should never define a person’s work though. It should be their contribution towards a better Dominica, using their talents and skills.
MOVEMENT FOR A NEW DOMINICA, one could admit contesting an election and won by a majority, only for the opposition to count the ballots seven times an you lost your sit that’s a New Dominica. All those who accepted the thirty pieces of silver, committed political suicide, Bannis, Tim Tim to name two. The struggle continues, what happened to our most valuable asset? such as Bernard,Para , Rosie Gabriel and Ron Green to name a few, has the thirty pieces of silver blind you, should I try to spell corruption, bribery, oppression injustices, manipulation of the constitution to line personal pockets, does that ring a bell, be not deceived don’t make the mistake to take the thirty pieces of silver, we all know where it’s going to end.
It would be rather interested to hear a speech from a former minister, and one who planted MOVEMENT FOR A NEW DOMINICA, am trying to understand is that the vision Mr Green invision for a new Dominica, after contesting an election and won by a majority, only to recount the ballots over seven times by the labor party and be defeated by recount. If a man deserved an award by all means let him have it, but don’t throw away your dignity and values for injustices oppression corruption and rampant bribery, looking back at the years of the struggle, Ron Green, Para, Rosie Bernard, Gabriel Christian, is there a price for nobility? a country that could self sustained, total independent on the sales of passport alone. Is like a sinking ship with no bottom. Please tell me that’s not the New Dominica you had in mind. Eg, Tim Tim could have ran independent and won his seat, instead he cross the floor and committed political suicide. Watch those thirty pieces of silver
Sylvester,you should tell that to ST.JEAN,who spent all his life working in and for a foreign country
Congratulations to all awardees. I thought Mr. Ronald Green and Nurse Stella Leblanc were already recognized for this award. These two people have served Dominica selflessly over many decades, both in their communities and in respective professions. Well deserved!!!
I ma just curious- who are these two gentlemen who accompanied Ron to receive his award? Did Ron choose them or are they are just Labour Party hacks- I think one of them is the Labout Party dentist from Mahaut. If thst is the case then that award is not genuine but just political. The questionis whether Ron should have participated in this show and tell.
But if its authentic then no body else than Ron deserves that award–Stay tune you will hear Skerrrit with his blah, bla that he gave Ron Green an award and his is transparent blah, blah, bla. I don’t trust that process.
That’s what Labor Party stands for….
ALL SHALL EAT!
@Kid On The Block, isn’t it shameful that you have to gloat about the award being given to Me. Ron Green? This should never be something that Labor party stooges have to boast about. It speaks to the toxic environment and agenda of the Skerritt regime over the past few years. Thing is that Dominica belongs to all of us. We are competitors but we are never enemies.
What does awarding deserving Dominicans who contributed to the development of this country have to do with party politics. We should just congratulate all the awardees and learn from their selfless contributions. I applaud them all.
Dominicans PLEASE!! I BEG YOU ALL, WAKE UP from this trivial and very puerile behavior. We have too much to do for Dominica’s development than to be languishing and wallowing in MACAKWEE & KOSHONI.
I know I am hard on you @ Kid on the Block but in this stage of our development I have no choice. Usually I avoid commenting but I think you have a lot more to offer than this. I know based on a few of your past comments that you can contribute to more meaningful discussions.
This comment is for ALL party supporters (DLP, UWP, DFP, UPP, Other) who truly want to see their country -Dominica develop.
About time…I’ve always had great respect and admiration for this man
Hey Ron, I am not surprised by your uprising. Congratulations. No wonder you were not one of the voices of (Reasoning) during the last election. (Another soul for the harvest)