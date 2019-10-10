Forty-five businesses to take part in 2019 Creole in the Streets

Forty-five participants will be taking part in this year’s 5th annual Creole in the Streets (CITS) event.

CITS is hosted by the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD) with the objectives of creating an awareness of the high-quality products of Dominica’s local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), creating a marketing and advertising opportunity and providing enterprises with an opportunity to promote sales during the independence season.

Chair Person of the CITS Committee, Juanita Casey, said during an interview with Dominicanewsonline (DNO) that the island is filled with natural products and therefore they are trying to help businesses obtain a wider local and international market.

“CITS is an event that we hold for our potential, clients and even non-clients as well, to showcase their products and services,” she said. “We are trying to make sure that we get an export market for the local products for our clients and non-clients because they have a lot of products… the essential oils, the lip balms we have the natural hair products, so we are just trying to make sure that they have an opportunity to try to get a market… to send to different countries abroad.”

Casey encourages all participants to come with their business cards, ready to speak about their products and has also advised the public to come and support what these entrepreneurs have to offer.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 18th, 2019 from 8 am to 8 pm on Great Marlborough Street between Digicel and First Caribbean Bank.

CITS will be held under the theme “Strengthening the platform for sustainable growth and developments of our MSMEs” and will include featured speakers as well as performances from local artists.

The event was not held in 2017 because of Hurricane Maria.