Free face masks and other COVID-19 supplies for schools thanks to two Dominican businessmen

Local businessmen, Emile Depooter and Robert Tonge of WeForward the FreightMaster, donated three thousand face masks, over thirty digital temperature readers, thirty hand sanitizer dispensers, and fifty gallons of hand sanitizer to representatives of the Ministry of Education on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The ceremony took place at the Measurement and Education, Science and Technology Building on Cornwall Street, Roseau.

“I was listening to the radio and I understood that parents and teachers were concerned that a lot of children do not come to school with masks simply because they cannot afford it. I thought this situation is something that we all need to come together and try to assist because COVID-19 is a global pandemic. It is affecting everybody,” Depooter stated. “So, I reached out to some people in the business world that I know and told them that though everything is difficult with everyone right now, we really need to try to assist Dominica and the students in Dominica especially.”

He said he reached out to a group of people who refer to themselves as ‘friends of Dominica’ who agreed to donate five thousand USD (5000USD) worth of products to Dominica to protect children and others from COVID-19.

“So here it is. I used that money to get over three thousand masks (for adults and children), over 30 digital thermometers that the schools will need, and also thirty hand sanitizer dispensers. I was also able to get fifty (50) gallons of hand sanitizer for the dispensers,” Depooter added.

The businessmen decided to present the items to the Ministry of Education because “we didn’t want to single out any particular school.” Depooter added that the ministry will determine, on a needs basis, which schools will receive the supplies.

WeForward the FreightMaster who covered the cost of transportation of the items to Dominica, say they are concerned about the fees charged on items designated to fight COVID-19 and other diseases. They are encouraging the relevant authorities to take action on this matter.

“So, through WeForward the FreightMaster, we decided to provide free shipping for those items. Also, we paid the import duties, taxes, and port charges on the items, which I hope the authorities can look at in the future. We should not pay for things that will protect us from COVID-19 and other diseases,” Emile Depooter contends.

Mr. Depooter and Mr. Tonge extend gratitude to the donors and say they are committed to the fight against COVID-19.