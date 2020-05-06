Fresh food market initiative to begin in Bataca

A Fresh Food Market Initiative commences this Friday May 8th in Bataca. The activity was initiated by Senator Anette Sanford in collaboration with the Kalinago Council, councilor for Agriculture Anthony Lucien.

This activity highlights the hard work and contributions that farmers have been making towards diminishing the effect of food shortages in Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fresh food Market Initiative will generate economic activity locally for the farmers in the area, foster economic dependence and create a pool of available foods that will be easily accessible to the entire community.

The vision for this initiative is that it will flourish into something bigger and better as the years go by and that individuals across the district will get to appreciate and support local farmers and learn to adopt sustainable livelihoods.

Cognizant of the COVID-19 social restrictions, Farmers from villages will package their foods, affix their prices and these will be picked up and sold by two salesperson at the stall in Bataca. Every farmer will be selling a different produce, so that no two farmers will be selling the same thing at the same time.

Available foods for sale will include: Plantain, bananas, seasoning pepper, tanias, dasheen, dry coconuts, jelly, passion fruit, green seasonings, paw paw, vegetables, potatoes, breadfruit, pumpkin, cassava bread to name a few.

Community members and neighbors are encouraged to come out and support the local farmers of the east this Friday and every Friday in Bataca opposite Dr. Sanford’s minimart.