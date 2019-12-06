GENERAL ELECTION 2019: Fond Cole voters in Roseau North constituency turn out in large numbers

Fond Cole residents are turning out in large numbers to cast ballots for their party of choice; in what can be described as the most-tense elections in recent years.

The polls officially opened at 7 am but residents were seen lining up as early as 5 am.

Other polling stations for Roseau North are situated in Morne Daniel, Goodwill Parish Hall, Goodwill Primary School, but only Fond Cole residents are voting at the community centre in their village. Other polling stations include the Alpha Centre, Christian Union Pre-School, St Alphonsus Pre-School, Red Cross Headquarters, Christian Union Primary School, House of Cleville Shillingford, House of Marigold Ulysses and the Dominica Football Facility

Voters are deciding between United Workers Party candidate Danny Lugay and the Dominica Labour Party’s Joseph Isaac.

Issac won the Roseau Central constituency on a UWP ticket in the last general elections but crossed the floor.

The Roseau North seat is currently being held by the UWP candidate, Danny Lugay.