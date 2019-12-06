GENERAL ELECTION 2019: Fond Cole voters in Roseau North constituency turn out in large numbers

Dominica News Online - Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 11:56 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Fond Cole electors waiting to cast their vote at their Community Centre on Friday morning

Fond Cole residents are turning out in large numbers to cast ballots for their party of choice; in what can be described as the most-tense elections in recent years.

The polls officially opened at 7 am but residents were seen lining up as early as 5 am.

Other polling stations for Roseau North are situated in Morne Daniel, Goodwill Parish Hall, Goodwill Primary School, but only Fond Cole residents are voting at the community centre in their village. Other polling stations include the Alpha Centre, Christian Union Pre-School, St Alphonsus Pre-School, Red Cross Headquarters, Christian Union Primary School, House of Cleville Shillingford, House of Marigold Ulysses and the Dominica Football Facility

Voters are deciding between United Workers Party candidate Danny Lugay and the Dominica Labour Party’s Joseph Isaac.

Issac won the Roseau Central constituency on a UWP ticket in the last general elections but crossed the floor.

The Roseau North seat is currently being held by the UWP candidate, Danny Lugay.

One Fond Cole voter showing evidence of having cast his vote

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.