Former government minister, Gertrude Roberts, given an official funeral today

The Government has declared today, Saturday, November 23, 2019, an official day of mourning as a mark of respect for the former government minister, Gertrude Roberts.

Mrs. Roberts (nee Jno-Baptiste), has been accorded an official funeral being held at the Grand Fond Roman Catholic Church this morning.

The Dominican Flag is being flown at half-staff on all public buildings in the State today.

Mrs. Gertrude Roberts served as Minister for Community Development and Women’s Affairs from June 1995 to January 2000. She was elected Parliamentary Representative for the MorneJaune/ RiviereCyrique Constituency in the 1990 general elections, serving for three consecutive terms until her retirement from elective politics in 2005.

Mrs. Gertrude Roberts attended the Delices Primary School. In 1952 she obtained her Teacher’s Certificate and was appointed Qualified Assistant Teacher and assigned to the Grand Fond Primary School. In 1955, Mrs. Roberts was made Acting Principal of the Grand Fond Primary School and was appointed full-time to the position in 1957.

The late Gertrude Roberts obtained a Teacher’s Training Certificate from the Leeward Islands Teachers Training College in Antigua in 1959. From 1965 to 1966. She pursued a certificate in Educational Studies from the University of New Castle Upon Tyne in the United Kingdom.

Beyond teaching, Mrs. Gertrude Roberts was deeply involved in community life. She served as Choir Director of the St. Alphonsus Senior Choir as well as Coordinator of the National Council of Women

The late Gertrude Roberts, affectionately known as Teacher Gertrude, is survived by her children, Gweneth, Brendalyn, Brenda, Bertillia, Gretta and Brian.

His Excellency the President Charles A. Savarin and Mrs. Savarin, Prime Minister the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Speaker of the House HonourabelAlix Boyd-Knights, Government Ministers and Officials, and members of the Diplomatic Corps are expected to attend the Official Funeral of Mrs. Gertrude Roberts which started at 9:30 am at the Grand Fond Roman Catholic Church.

The late Gertrude Roberts will be laid to rest at the Rosalie Roman Catholic Cemetery.